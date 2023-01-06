VW ID.7 Artificially Drops Camo, Does It Look Like Your Next Go-To Electric Sedan?

Having been scooped in the open earlier this week, the Volkswagen ID.7 has now dropped all camouflage, using a healthy dose of CGI. The electric sedan looks ready to start arriving at dealers in the rendering world, but will it actually look like this?
Only time will answer this question, as no one outside the Wolfsburg-based automaker who is not directly involved in the project knows anything about the design. Thus, we will just have to wait for Volkswagen to officially pull the wraps off its body, which might happen in the second quarter of the year, or for the model to leak before the grand unveiling.
Falling in line with the brand’s ID lineup, it has similar-styled front and rear ends, with an illuminated closed-off grille flanked by slim headlights, intricate side trim in the bumper, and a rather large air intake below the license plate. The semi-flush door handles carry over from the latest scooped prototype, just like the charging port located on the right rear quarter panel, and at the back, it retains the tester’s trunk lid, bumper, and diffuser design, and digitally reveals the shape of the taillights that may or may not have this shape.
Another thing that has changed compared to the scooped prototype are the wheels, which have a different pattern here, and appear to be slightly bigger too. The car has a white digital paint finish applied to almost all body panels, save for the roof, which has a black look. Elsewhere, the model sketched out stays true to the tester, hence the design of everything else that we haven’t mentioned yet, like the quarter panels, doors, sloping roofline, windows, and so on.
Opening the door will reveal the multi-layer dashboard, with a big tablet-style infotainment screen sitting in the middle, next to the small digital instrument cluster positioned behind the multi-function three-spoke steering wheel. Those who are not into tech stuff will probably not appreciate the digitally-controlled air vents and illuminated touch sliders that will replace the traditional physical controls, nor the augmented reality head-up display, but they will have to get used to them, as they will be an important part of the car.
Beneath the skin, the Volkswagen ID.7 will feature the updated MEB+ platform, the company has confirmed, and will launch with multiple powertrains, all of them with zero emissions. In the most frugal variant, the car will have a driving range of up to 435 miles (700 km) on the WLTP cycle, the automaker promises. As for the wheelbase, at 116.9 inches (2,969 mm) long, it will be comparable to that of the Audi A6, so those sitting at the back will have a lot of legroom.
But would you get it over the competition? And more importantly, what’s your take on the styling if it ends up looking like the one imagined by Kolesa? Let us know by working that keyboard in the comments area down below.
Falling in line with the brand’s ID lineup, it has similar-styled front and rear ends, with an illuminated closed-off grille flanked by slim headlights, intricate side trim in the bumper, and a rather large air intake below the license plate. The semi-flush door handles carry over from the latest scooped prototype, just like the charging port located on the right rear quarter panel, and at the back, it retains the tester’s trunk lid, bumper, and diffuser design, and digitally reveals the shape of the taillights that may or may not have this shape.
Another thing that has changed compared to the scooped prototype are the wheels, which have a different pattern here, and appear to be slightly bigger too. The car has a white digital paint finish applied to almost all body panels, save for the roof, which has a black look. Elsewhere, the model sketched out stays true to the tester, hence the design of everything else that we haven’t mentioned yet, like the quarter panels, doors, sloping roofline, windows, and so on.
Opening the door will reveal the multi-layer dashboard, with a big tablet-style infotainment screen sitting in the middle, next to the small digital instrument cluster positioned behind the multi-function three-spoke steering wheel. Those who are not into tech stuff will probably not appreciate the digitally-controlled air vents and illuminated touch sliders that will replace the traditional physical controls, nor the augmented reality head-up display, but they will have to get used to them, as they will be an important part of the car.
Beneath the skin, the Volkswagen ID.7 will feature the updated MEB+ platform, the company has confirmed, and will launch with multiple powertrains, all of them with zero emissions. In the most frugal variant, the car will have a driving range of up to 435 miles (700 km) on the WLTP cycle, the automaker promises. As for the wheelbase, at 116.9 inches (2,969 mm) long, it will be comparable to that of the Audi A6, so those sitting at the back will have a lot of legroom.
But would you get it over the competition? And more importantly, what’s your take on the styling if it ends up looking like the one imagined by Kolesa? Let us know by working that keyboard in the comments area down below.