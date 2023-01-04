2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Sedan Debuts at CES 2023, Full Details Coming Q2 2023

Revealed in June 2022 in China rather than Germany, the ID. Aero design study previews the ID.7 electric sedan, which premiered in camouflaged form at the Consumer Electronics Show. The zero-emission sedan will be available on three continents as per the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer.
The Las Vegas-bound prototype is rocking a unique paintwork, designed to light up the ID.7 interactively. 40 layers of paint have been applied, of which a handful are conductive whereas the other have insulating properties. No fewer than 22 areas of the all-electric vehicle are electrified below the top layer of paint. When connected to a sound system, the rhythm is visualized by individually illuminated areas of the prototype.
Typical of Volkswagen, the gimmicks don’t stop here. QR codes on the hood, rear passenger windows, and rear window are featured as well. That said, is there anything to look forward to from this EV?
To put it bluntly, yessir! Volkswagen claims around 700 kilometers of driving range for European versions on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which converts to 435 miles. Given that the Environmental Protection Agency has better testing procedures than the European Union, expect the U.S.-spec ID.7 to be rated slightly worse.
The fine print of the attached press release states that we’re dealing with a simulated WLTP cycle on a rolling road. The CES 2023 prototype is also referred to as a near-production spec. As implied by the headline, the full reveal is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, meaning that U.S. customers will get the new ID.7 no sooner than the 2024 model year.
The first sedan based on the MEB modular electric drive matrix also marks the German automaker’s return to the Consumer Electronics Show after a six-year hiatus. Volkswagen claims that it designed the ID.7 with customer feedback in mind. The feedback is credited with the new display concept, augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digitally controlled air vents, and illuminated touch sliders.
There are, however, some upsides that need to be highlighted. For example, when the driver is approaching the vehicle with the key in their pocket, the ID.7 can turn on the climate control on its own to cool down or heat up the interior before entering the vehicle. So-called Smart Air Vents move dynamically to distribute the air over large areas as quickly as possible. What’s more, the ID.7 all-electric sedan can direct the air straight to the driver’s body. Indirect ventilation is also possible.
Volkswagen expects the ID.7 to expand its ID. series of electric vehicles into the premium spectrum of the mass-market segment. Including the China-exclusive ID.6 and the ID. Buzz, the ID. series will number six nameplates with the full introduction of the ID.7 in the second quarter of 2023. In the first instance, the ID.7 will be produced at the Emden plant in Germany where the ID.4 compact-sized crossover is also assembled.
Volkswagen hasn’t yet confirmed where it’s going to make the ID.7 for North America and China, but on the upside, Volkswagen did confirm both markets. Gifted with a 116.9-inch (2,969-millimeter) wheelbase, the newcomer may be made in Anting or Foshan for the Chinese market, while U.S. production may take place at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.
