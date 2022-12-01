Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Digitally Flaunts ID. Space Vizzion Cues, Aero Name Forgotten

The future has lost its patience with the legacy carmakers, but Volkswagen has a leg up on the competition thanks to its ID. line of electric vehicles. The ID.7, expected to land in 2024 in sedan and estate forms, is already in the final testing phase, and the prototypes have inspired our digital artists.
Volkswagen’s concepts, which preview future production models, lean toward the practical side. They are rarely pure design studies, and most of them go into production with few, if any, changes. We know this will also be true for the ID. Space Vizzion concept, introduced two years ago at the LA Auto Show. Despite his name, the concept is far from being Volkswagen’s vision for the future of the automobile. It’s more like a finished product, and it made many wonder what has been keeping Volkswagen from mass-producing it already.
The concept underpinned the already ubiquitous MEB platform, although Volkswagen’s ambitions were to turn it into an autonomous-vehicle powerhouse. As you may be aware, this didn’t go exactly as planned, as Volkswagen’s software arm Cariad failed to progress on the planned 2.0 software. That is why we won’t see the Space Vizzion, or the ID.7 Tourer, as it will be officially named, roaming the streets next year, as planned.
Instead, we’ve got ID.7 prototypes undergoing testing in various environments. Volkswagen was kind enough to present another production-ready concept named the ID. Aero, so we already know what the production model will look like. Technically, there won’t be differences between the ID.7 sedan and the ID.7 Tourer estate, which might explain why we haven’t seen a Tourer prototype tested on public roads. But this is not a problem for our digital artists to try and picture what the future electric mid-size wagon might look like.
Based on the concepts and the prototypes spotted in testing, our digital impression of the future production model looks slightly different from the ID. Space Vizzion of yesterday. The grille is more mature, and the headlights will feature a different LED matrix and light signature, but the body lines are not expected to change. Volkswagen aims for a drag coefficient of 0.24, and we expect this to remain true for the production model.
Considering the more recent Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, the German brand has improved the performance of the electric drive train compared to what the ID. Space Vizzion promised in 2019. The range, specifically, will increase above the 350-mile (565-km) mark, although we don’t expect it to reach the 385 miles (620 km) the ID. Aero promised. The future ID.7 Tourer might deliver 275 horsepower with a single rear-mounted motor or 335 horsepower with dual motors in the AWD setup.
The concept underpinned the already ubiquitous MEB platform, although Volkswagen’s ambitions were to turn it into an autonomous-vehicle powerhouse. As you may be aware, this didn’t go exactly as planned, as Volkswagen’s software arm Cariad failed to progress on the planned 2.0 software. That is why we won’t see the Space Vizzion, or the ID.7 Tourer, as it will be officially named, roaming the streets next year, as planned.
Instead, we’ve got ID.7 prototypes undergoing testing in various environments. Volkswagen was kind enough to present another production-ready concept named the ID. Aero, so we already know what the production model will look like. Technically, there won’t be differences between the ID.7 sedan and the ID.7 Tourer estate, which might explain why we haven’t seen a Tourer prototype tested on public roads. But this is not a problem for our digital artists to try and picture what the future electric mid-size wagon might look like.
Based on the concepts and the prototypes spotted in testing, our digital impression of the future production model looks slightly different from the ID. Space Vizzion of yesterday. The grille is more mature, and the headlights will feature a different LED matrix and light signature, but the body lines are not expected to change. Volkswagen aims for a drag coefficient of 0.24, and we expect this to remain true for the production model.
Considering the more recent Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, the German brand has improved the performance of the electric drive train compared to what the ID. Space Vizzion promised in 2019. The range, specifically, will increase above the 350-mile (565-km) mark, although we don’t expect it to reach the 385 miles (620 km) the ID. Aero promised. The future ID.7 Tourer might deliver 275 horsepower with a single rear-mounted motor or 335 horsepower with dual motors in the AWD setup.