Honda Accord Station Wagon Feels Just One Digital Edit Away From Turning Real

Honda had a blast of a year in 2022, and the momentum grew even stronger during the first days of 2023, even if it also takes quirky turns, sometimes.
2022 was even titled “the year of the SUV” in North America for the Japanese automaker – with the all-new HR-V (now a larger, dedicated compact CUV based on the Civic for the region – titled ZR-V internationally), the next installment for the best-selling CR-V, and the family-oriented mid-size three-row Pilot (now also available as a rugged TrailSport). But that was not all, as the company had a lot of love for passenger cars, too.
Honda enthusiasts welcomed with open arms the latest (and possibly greatest) Civic Type R hot hatchback while mid-size aficionados probably only had eyes for the eleventh-generation Accord. The latter is now competing for the public’s attention with Honda and Sony joining forces to introduce the odd-named Afeela EV at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. And it is certainly winning, if you ask about our two cents on the matter.
So, the Japanese carmaker not only announced the all-new Accord is ready to hit nationwide dealerships with a base trim level MSRP of $27,295, but it also celebrated four decades of local U.S. production at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) with the start of manufacturing for the new iteration of the traditional Toyota Camry rival. Speaking of the latter, all this Honda Accord commotion in the real world probably also gave novel ideas to the folks dwelling across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
A good case in point could be made here with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues his return to major form with modern CGI ideas, and now has something for Honda too, also with a station wagon twist. So, not long ago – in between a Chevy Impala-based Biscayne wagon revival and a Ford Crown Victoria ‘Zephyr’ reinvention, the author thought he liked the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade edition more than enough to morph it into a neat coupe or a cool, sporty grocery-getter station wagon.
Now, piggybacking on that estate idea, here is also a Honda Accord ‘Touring’ station wagon transformation. Interestingly, the changes are more than subtle – just a larger rear greenhouse and a modified trunk lid plus a longer roof – which clearly suggests that the eleventh-gen Accord would look great as an estate, too.
Plus, just to be sure it could duke it out properly with the digital Camry Nightshade Wagon foe, there is also a nice set of large, bronze aftermarket-style wheels along with red brake calipers. As for technical details, there are none – but it would surely bode well for the virtual project if it had Accord hybrid credentials, right?
