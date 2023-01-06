New Honda Accord Enters Production at Marysville, Continuing Four Decades of Tradition

Shortly after putting a price tag on it, Honda has announced that mass production of the new-generation Accord has officially kicked off.
The midsize car, which has been America’s best-selling model over the last five decades the company says, quoting data from “Wards Intelligence cumulative U.S. light vehicle sales among passenger cars,” comes to life at the Marysville facility in Ohio, which has been responsible for making Accords ever since it opened back in 1982.
“This is a proud moment for all Honda associates as we celebrate not only an all-new Honda Accord, but the storied history of the Marysville Auto Plant, where Honda began auto production in the U.S. with this same nameplate 40 years ago,” commented the plant’s chief, Jun Jayaraman. “Accord’s decades-long sales success speaks to the leadership and pioneering spirit of Honda associates in Marysville, who have consistently delivered high-quality products for our customers over the last four decades.”
Looking to “re-energize the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and available hybrid-electric system” – and we hope it does just that as such models are a dying breed – the 2023 Honda Accord is available in six trim levels. The lineup comprises the LX, EX, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring, and you are looking at an MSRP of $28,390, including the $1,095 destination, for the most affordable variant. The EX, Sport, and EX-L kick off at $30,705, $32,990, and $34,635 respectively, including destination, and the two range toppers can be yours from $34,970, and $38,985 respectively.
Stuff such as the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, alongside the 19-inch wheels, are offered from the base model. The Sport-L, which builds on the same grade, adds an electrically adjustable passenger’s seat, memory function for the driver’s seat, and sportier accents on the outside. The EX-L continues where the EX left off, with its leather upholstery, 17-inch wheels, and front and rear parking sensors. The Touring sits at the top of the family, and features Google built-in tech, Bose premium audio, Wi-Fi hot spot, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a wireless charging pad, among others.
Powering the LX and EX grades is the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, rated at 192 hp (195 ps / 143 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Getting the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, or Touring will automatically unlock the hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter four-pot with a pair of electric motors. According to Honda, the combined output and torque of this assembly is 204 hp (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm). The average fuel consumption is rated at 32 mpg (7.4 l/100 km) in the LX and EX, 44 mpg (5.4 l/100 km) in the Sport, Sport-L, and Touring, and 48 mpg (4.9 l/100 km) in the EX-L.
“This is a proud moment for all Honda associates as we celebrate not only an all-new Honda Accord, but the storied history of the Marysville Auto Plant, where Honda began auto production in the U.S. with this same nameplate 40 years ago,” commented the plant’s chief, Jun Jayaraman. “Accord’s decades-long sales success speaks to the leadership and pioneering spirit of Honda associates in Marysville, who have consistently delivered high-quality products for our customers over the last four decades.”
Looking to “re-energize the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and available hybrid-electric system” – and we hope it does just that as such models are a dying breed – the 2023 Honda Accord is available in six trim levels. The lineup comprises the LX, EX, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring, and you are looking at an MSRP of $28,390, including the $1,095 destination, for the most affordable variant. The EX, Sport, and EX-L kick off at $30,705, $32,990, and $34,635 respectively, including destination, and the two range toppers can be yours from $34,970, and $38,985 respectively.
Stuff such as the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, alongside the 19-inch wheels, are offered from the base model. The Sport-L, which builds on the same grade, adds an electrically adjustable passenger’s seat, memory function for the driver’s seat, and sportier accents on the outside. The EX-L continues where the EX left off, with its leather upholstery, 17-inch wheels, and front and rear parking sensors. The Touring sits at the top of the family, and features Google built-in tech, Bose premium audio, Wi-Fi hot spot, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a wireless charging pad, among others.
Powering the LX and EX grades is the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, rated at 192 hp (195 ps / 143 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Getting the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, or Touring will automatically unlock the hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter four-pot with a pair of electric motors. According to Honda, the combined output and torque of this assembly is 204 hp (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm). The average fuel consumption is rated at 32 mpg (7.4 l/100 km) in the LX and EX, 44 mpg (5.4 l/100 km) in the Sport, Sport-L, and Touring, and 48 mpg (4.9 l/100 km) in the EX-L.