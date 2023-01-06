Mercedes-AMG GT R Enters 'Black Series' Mode With G-Power's Help

G-Power has been on a roll these past few months, as they have released all sorts of projects, most of which were Bimmers. One of their latest, however, is a Mercedes-AMG, a GT R to be more precise, which has more power than some modern-day supercars.
Shared on social media one day ago, the German machine is said to boast 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. A quick look on their official website reveals that it has forged pistons, reduced compression ratio, performance- and flow-optimized exhaust manifold, turbo upgrade, downpipes, sport air filter, and new software. The transmission has also been recalibrated in order to cope with the extra oomph.
Unfortunately, the tuner did not say anything about the performance of the car, but it is obviously faster than the stock one, which needs 3.6 seconds from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and tops out at 318 kph (198 mph). Without any mods, the stock Mercedes-AMG GT R’s 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 kicks out 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. It should be about as fast as the Black Series model, which takes 3.2 seconds for the sprint, has a 325 kph (202 mph) top speed, and boasts 730 ps (720 hp / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).
As for the pricing part, it will cost you almost €45,000, or approximately $47,600 at the current exchange rates, to give your GT R more power than the Black Series, the tuner’s official website reveals. You will also have to pay more in order to get those wheels too. For a complete set, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, you are looking at €8,806 ($9,315), according to G-Power. Other upgrades available include the full leather interior, sport steering wheel, and new floor mats, as well as a special plaque on the center console that further reveals the car’s more special nature.
While tuners keep having their way with the current GT lineup, Mercedes-AMG is working on the second generation. It will share its construction with the all-new SL roadster, likely getting the same infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, and maybe a 2+2 seating layout, some believe. Power-wise, it should feature the 4.0-liter V8, which is rated at 469 hp in the SL 55 and 577 hp in the SL 63. The S E Performance electrified variant will top all versions of the car. Special edition models will join the lineup, and try not to act too surprised if you see yet another Black Series that could be due towards the end of the decade, perhaps as the swansong of the series.
