Posaidon’s Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Is a True Black Series Destroyer

The performance upgrades can be adapted to other versions of the AMG models. Signed by Posaidon , the power boost, in its most aggressive form, lifts the output and torque of the twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine to 880 PS (868/ 647) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).The latter number was actually limited, and the extra 295 PS (291 HP / 217 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) over stock was achieved by the new high-performance turbos, forged pistons, sports air filter, improved fuel pump, and aftermarket spark plugs.The result is 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), 0.3 seconds faster than the AMG GT Black Series , and a top speed of 360 kph (224 mph), 35 kph (22 mph) more.If the RS 830+, which is the official name of the Stage 3 upgrade, is too extreme, then customers could go for the RS 830 instead. Stage 2 features less aggressive hardware upgrades and brings 830 PS (818 HP / 610 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) to the party, which is still 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW) and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) more than the Black Series model.In Stage 1, Posaidon is offering upgrades for the OEM turbos, downpipes with sports catalytic converters, and optimized air intake. As a result, the V8 lump kicks out 780 PS (769 HP / 574 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The tuner claims that this package also includes reinforced transmission hardware, to better cope with the added thrust.A simple software optimization is also available, which unleashes 670 PS (661 HP / 493 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).The performance upgrades can be adapted to other versions of the AMG GT , and the increased V-max is available to all Benz andmodels.