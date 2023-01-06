Fernando Alonso Gets His “Dream Car” from Aston Martin F1, the DBX707

Aston Martin F1 is already exceeding Fernando Alonso’s expectations, especially when they surprise him with his “dream car,” the Aston Martin DBX707.
Being a partner of a brand means you get to test or receive products from the company. And the racing world works in similar ways, as Fernando Alonso has just received the DBX707 from his new racing team, Aston Martin F1.
You might remember that last summer, Fernando Alonso created waves (or better yet, tsunamis) when he revealed he was kicking Alpine F1 to the curb to join Aston Martin F1. He went off to replace the spot Sebastian Vettel left when he retired at the end of the 2022 season and, ever since the announcement, he couldn’t contain his excitement over his new team.
While he’s yet to race officially for the team, he did try out the 2022 Aston Martin race car, AMR22, at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in late November, where he got to do 97 laps.
And it looks like the British racing team shares the sentiment because they want to impress Alonso too, as they were the first ones to announce the date for the reveal of the upcoming race car. And now, they surprised Alonso with quite a ride!
Fernando Alonso seems to have had a great start to the year, because, on January 4, he shared a picture of his new car, the Aston Martin DBX707, courtesy of his new team. The SUV was parked outside his museum, Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso, located in Asturias, Spain. He wrote that his "expectations were exceeded" and that the DBX707 was actually his "dream car."
Aston Martin’s first introduced the DBX, the British marque’s first SUV, in 2020, with the DBX707 version two years later, which became the world’s most powerful SUV.
It comes with a very strong performance, as its power draws from an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, placed under the hood, rated at 697 horsepower or 707 ps, which was the inspiration behind its name, and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power mill sends the resources to both axles with the help of a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The fastest SUV at the moment, the DBX707, can whizz to 60 mph (97 kph) from naught in just 3.1 seconds, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph). It also comes with a starting price of around $230,000 before taxes and options.
Fernando Alonso's new ride seems to come in the shade Seychelles Blue, fitted with the 23" Forged Satin Black / Halo Diamond Turned wheels. The two-time F1 World Champion didn’t share a look at the interior of his new SUV, though.
Besides the new DBX707, his car collection includes several Ferraris from his time with the Italian racing team, like the 599 GTB Alonso F1 Edition (which was a limited edition of 40 units), a California, and a 458 Italia, a Nissan GT-R, and a Maserati GranCabrio.
