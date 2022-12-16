F1 Laughs at Itself in an Animated Video About the 2022 Season and It's Hilarious

When it comes to the 2022 Formula 1 season, entertainment has come at a premium, at least if we’re talking pure racing. Ferrari looked poised for a championship challenge at the start of the season, only for Red Bull and Max Verstappen to completely dominate the Scuderia.
Apart from Mercedes-AMG F1 team coming back in the fight for second place in the Constructor’s Championship towards the end of the season, not much happened. However, we did get a lot of enjoyment, be it from driver errors, commentary, or radio messages. And it’s these moments that Formula 1 chose to capture.
In an animated video on Formula 1’s YouTube channel, we get to relive some of the best moments of the 2022 season. We can even laugh at Ferrari’s strategy errors that have become a meme throughout this year’s Grand Prix calendar. The short animated video takes a dig at the mistakes made by the Italian team, showing a Ferrari fan with no idea about race strategy being given a contract.
Another funny moment came from mocking the relationship between the Alpine drivers. Their competitive nature was made fun of, comparing them to siblings who just can’t get along. With Fernando Alonso’s fiery attitude in mind, this will make any Formula 1 fan crack a smile.
No matter which team each of us supports, we can all get together to enjoy the funny moments that make the sport great. Regardless of how the season went down in the end, humor is something that does not care.
Animated videos bring out the child in each of us. They make us forget about championships and rivalries and let us just enjoy a bit of harmless fun. With the next season starting not so long from now, the team-principal debacle, and Bahrain testing inching ever close, a bit of humor might be just what we need before the usual drama of Formula 1 descends back onto us.
