Prince William Took Princess Catherine on a James-Bond-Like Adventure With an Aston Martin

When you’re a member of the Royal Family, you get a lot of perks that regular people don’t. For example, Prince William got the chance to test drive the Aston Martin DBX707 and he took Princess Catherine out on a James Bond-like adventure.
James Bond has always been associated with Aston Martin because of his DB5, that first appeared in "Goldfinger" back in 1965. But Prince William's latest shenanigans are truly worth the title because of the secrecy. It looks like the Prince of Wales, 40, got a chance to test drive the Aston Martin DBX707, world's most powerful SUV to date, and take it for a spin around Norfolk, the UK.
The DBX707 is built at the factory in St. Athan, South Wales, a production center that started operating in 2019. And since Prince William has the title of Prince of Wales, he gets small perks like that. Unfortunately, he didn't get it for good. He only got the vehicle for a couple of days and had to give it back at the end of the weekend.
But that doesn’t mean that His Royal Highness didn’t have fun with the DBX707. And, in fact, he even took Catherine, Princess of Wales, out for a drive in it, The Sun reports.
The insider told the outlet that “the delivery of the car was an operation worthy of the secret service in itself. It was very hush-hush.” But, after that, he got to enjoy the powerful SUV along Princess Catherine.
The Aston Martin DBX707 is the fastest and most powerful SUV of 2022. The brand introduced the DBX SUV in 2020, with the DBX707 version just two years later.
It's powered by a twin-turbocharged AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 697 horsepower or 707 ps, as its name indicates, and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to both axles with the help of a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
With figures like these, the DBX707 can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.1 seconds, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph). The powerful SUV comes with a starting price of around $230,000, that is before options and taxes.
This isn't the first time the Royal Couple tries out an Aston Martin. They got to drive away in one during their 2011 wedding. That one was covered in red, white, and blue ribbons and had balloons with their initials attached to the rear bumper. That vintage Aston Martin DB6 Volante belonged to King Charles, and it doesn't run on fuel, but bioethanol.
And it looks like Prince William is a fan of the brand because he posed with an Aston Martin Vantage police car last February when he was in Dubai, UAE. And who knows, he might end up buying the DBX707 for himself in the future.
