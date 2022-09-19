King Charles III and Prince William Arrive at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Together

King Charles III and his firstborn, Prince William, arrived for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. The two rode together in the Bentley State Limousine.
For his first official visit to Buckingham Palace in his new role, King Charles III went for a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, also known as the Silver Jubilee Car. After that, he used it on several other occasions.
But on Monday, September 19, for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, King Charles III and his eldest son, Prince William, arrived together at Westminster Abbey, in London, UK, in the Bentley State Limousine.
Her Majesty had two rare Bentley limousines worth $13.5 million (£10 million) each, which she and late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, personally customized. The two luxury cars were a gift for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, which marked 50 years of reign. Prior to receiving these luxurious state cars, she used to travel in the Rolls-Royce Phantom VI for official business.
The interior of the Bentley State Limousine has high-end lambswool cloth and other luxury features. But safety was primordial for a Leader of State. The bodywork and glass are armored, they are blast-resistant and the interior of this limo is air-tight to protect the Royals from gas attacks. The automobile also comes with Kevlar-reinforced tires.
The rest of His Majesty King Charles III's convoy included a Range Rover from the current generation carrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a 2012 Jaguar XJ Semi-State Limousine, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Among the world leaders attending the funeral are U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, who took the armored Beast limo with them. Biden is the only state head allowed to ride in his own limousine in London today.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarellaand, and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin is also in attendance.
Some Commonwealth state leaders are present at the event, including Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
When it comes to the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew, and Edward are at the ceremony. Queen Consort, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are there, as well as Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her and Prince William's children, plus the rest of the queen's grandchildren.
