NFL Star Laviska Shenault Jr. Goes Outside the Box With an Aston Martin DBX707

There are some brands that are very popular among celebrities and a must-have. Those are Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, or Lamborghini. But NFL star Laviska Shenault Jr. went outside the box and didn’t get the Cullinan or the Urus, instead, opted for an Aston Martin DBX707 for a successful end of the year.
Nowadays, a car is no longer just a means to an end supposed to take you from point A to point B. With so many options out there for all pockets, cars now also show status. Especially for celebrities. That’s why some of the most popular brands among the high-profile names are the most expensive, luxurious, and exclusive.
But it looks like Laviska Shenault Jr. didn't want to be just like the rest and when the time came to add a brand-new SUV, he didn’t go for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, or a Cadillac Escalade, which are the top choices among the rich and famous.
Instead, he went for the most powerful SUV of 2022 – the Aston Martin’s DBX707. Shenault Jr. purchased the SUV from Champion Motoring, a dealership to the stars from San Diego, California, which revealed the sale on the last day of the year on its social media account.
And the gorgeous 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 comes with a black factory matte paint job that seems to be the Satin Jet Black shade. While it’s elegant on the outside, the fun begins once you see the cabin, where Laviska went for a red interior, bucket seats, Ivory seatbelts and carpets, the Alcantara black leather wheel, and carbon fiber trim. The NFL star opted to keep the stock wheels, which are the 22" Ribbon Satin Black Diamond Turned option.
Aston Martin introduced the DBX SUV in 2020, adding the DBX707 version, the marque's most powerful SUV to date, two years later.
It packs an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood, which sends 697 horsepower (or 707 ps, as its name indicates) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The DBX707 can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in only 3.1 seconds and 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds, on its way to a whopping top speed of 193 mph (311 kph). All of these come with a starting price of around $230,000 before options and taxes.
The NFL star doesn’t seem to have a big car collection, at least not one that he flaunts online. Based on Laviska’s social media account, he seems to be a fan of SUVs, because he also has a Porsche Cayenne.
And you best believe that the 24-year-old NFL star, who has an estimated net worth of around $7 million, will turn heads when he pulls up to the Carolina Panthers games in his new, gorgeous SUV.
