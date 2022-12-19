Vlogger Austin McBroom Went All In on a Deep Orange Lambo Huracan Performante

Vlogger Austin McBroom might have a lot on his plate with a big family, but he also knows how to treat himself. So, he went all in, choosing a deep orange Lamborghini Huracan Performante for when he needs some adrenaline.
Vlogger Austin McBroom's YouTube channel, The Ace Family, is one of the most popular at the moment, with over 19 million subscribers. And that allows McBroom to live a comfortable life, with a net worth estimated at around $2 million.
But although he is a father of three, the 30-year-old vlogger decided to do something nice for himself, so he went all in and splashed on a Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
The 30-year-old vlogger purchased the supercar from Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, he collaborated with before. The dealership seems specialized in supplying custom cars to athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile names.
Champion Motoring noted that McBroom opted for a “factory paint” orange exterior which will turn heads whenever he gets behind the wheel, highlighting that it’s “not a wrap.” The interior of the supercar is not as vibrant as its head-turning exterior and it's all about black accents and exposed carbon fiber.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand unveiled the Huracan Performante variant at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017, adding even more power than the regular Huracan, available between 2017 and 2019. The Huracan Performante came with a redesigned front bumper, lightweight materials, and bigger side sills.
The Huracan Performante shares the same 5.2-liter V10 engine with the rest of the lineup, but with a bit more oomph. The power unit sends 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm to both axles via a dual-clutch LDF gearbox.
It's also as fast as you'd expect, whizzing to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in just 2.9 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Besides the new arrival, McBroom also has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan so he could fit his big family in.
