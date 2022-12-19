Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons Has a New Rolls-Royce Cullinan Proudly Wearing Its Black Badge

Ben Simmons has a new ride to take him to the Brooklyn Nets games and it's as luxurious as it gets: the 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, finished with a matte exterior.
Ben Simmons, who previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have found a new liking for big vehicles. He recently purchased a Hummer EV and now he decided to switch it up from exotics and purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Black Badge edition.
He collaborated with Champion Motoring, which is a go-to dealership for athletes and other high-profile names when they’re in need of new wheels.
Initially, the San Diego, California-based dealership posted the luxury SUV for sale on December 16, but it didn't take long for Simmons to make a move.
So, on December 19, Champion Motoring edited the caption, revealing Simmons purchased this bespoke "factory matte paint" grey SUV, which is a "one-of-one" model and "fully loaded." The interior of this Cullinan Black Badge is black with contrasting light blue accents. Simmons hopped in the comments and posted a devil emoji, confirming the purchase.
The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and is all about power, luxury, and status. Exclusivity skyrockets since the car wears the Black Badge label. Sharing the 6.75-liter V12 engine with the regular Cullinan, it comes with a boost in power. The V12 sends 592 horsepower (600 ps) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
There's not much of a change in terms of top speed and acceleration. The luxury SUV can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.2 seconds on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The Black Badge option has a blacked-out exterior design package, a new exhaust system, and even more luxury, among other changes.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge will join Ben Simmons' garage, which includes a Hummer EV, a Ferrari 488 Spider and 488 Pista, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Porsche 918 Spyder. In the past, Simmons hinted he'd be getting a new Ferrari, but until then, there are more cars that he can buy thanks to his $35 million a year salary from the Brooklyn Nets.
