Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Finishes the Year in Style With New Rolls-Royce

Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr's garage is absolute #goals for any car collector because this year, he kept adding a lot of expensive, powerful models. And he couldn't have finished the year any other way than with a new ride, going for the utmost style with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Andy Ruiz Jr., whose full name is Andrés Ponce Ruiz Jr., is a heavyweight champion, holding the WBA, WBO, IBF, andIBO titles under his belt. He is also the first Mexican heavyweight champion. And, with an estimated net worth of $10 million as of December 2022, his car collection is worthy of his champion status.
The professional boxer is a fan of foreign, modern cars and has been constantly adding new rides, especially in the latest months.
And now, Andy Ruiz Jr. wanted to finish the year in style, and what better option is there than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in the British luxury car manufacturer's lineup, is also one of the top choices in the aftermarket realm, but most of the results are elegant and subtle. And this one-of-one version comes from Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that is the main choice for celebrities and other high-profile names when it comes to exotics and other foreign cars. The SUV was first available for purchase, and we previously covered the model here, but it didn't take long for it to find an owner.
Champion Motoring had posted the SUV for sale on December 14 and on Tuesday, December 27, edited the caption to reveal Andy Ruiz Jr. was the one who purchased it.
The Cullinan is the standard model, not the Black Badge version, and it comes with a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine under the hood, which puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) with a maximum torque of 626 lb-ft (850 Nm). The imposing Cullinan can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 5.2 seconds despite its massive frame, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
This isn’t the first Cullinan Ruiz Jr. owns. The one he had was also a one-of-one from the same dealership, which seems to be his top choice for his foreign cars. He got it in November 2019 and comes with a matte grey exterior, combined with an orange interior. It's unclear whether he still owns it, though.
This year, as mentioned, Andy Ruiz Jr. purchased several cars from the same dealership. He started the year with a 2021 matte bronze Mercedes-AMG G 63, adding another G-Wagen in late November, a "Brilliant Blue" example with the AMG Night Package. The same month, he also splashed on a black Rolls-Royce Ghost and a vibrant Lamborghini Urus. And he seems to have finished the year in style with this Cullinan. Unless he surprises all of us again.
