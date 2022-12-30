MLB Star Carlos Estevez Treats Himself to a Red-and-Black Range Rover

Dominican professional baseball player Carlos Estevez has just decided to end 2022 in style and got himself a brand-new car, a gorgeous, two-tone Range Rover LWB.
In December 2022, Carlos Estevez signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, worth $13.5 million. And because of that, the Dominican professional baseball pitcher seemingly decided to treat himself and did so with a brand-new ride.
He contacted Champion Motoring, which is a dealership that provides exotic and foreign cars to celebrities, high-profile names, and other affluent connoisseurs, based in San Diego, California. And Estevez went for a Range Rover LWB.
The dealership had posted the two-tone Range Rover for sale a few weeks ago, on December 14, but it found a home with the MLB pitcher on Friday, December 30, as per Champion Motoring’s edited caption. Immediately, Estevez hopped into the comment section with a series of emojis that showed his excitement over the purchase.
The SUV comes with a red-and-black color combo, which the dealership says is “factory paint,” and a black cabin with black leather upholstery.
Land Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1969 and since then, the model has gone through five generations. The latest arrived in 2021 and it’s offered in two body styles, the standard and a long wheelbase, with the latter offering a five- and a seven-seat configuration. The Range Rover is available in several trims, including the SE, SV, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.
The long wheelbase version with seven seats, which is what Carlos Estevez bought, comes with two engine options, a 3.0-liter inline-six MHEV with 395 horsepower or a 4.4-liter V8 with 523 horsepower.
According to Champion Motoring’s description, the athlete went for the 400-horsepower version, which is the P400 mild-hybrid version. It has a 3.0-liter Ingenium inline-six turbo engine on gasoline under the hood, sending 395 horsepower (400 ps) and a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. These figures help the SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 150 mph (242 kph).
The dealership didn’t mention which trim Estevez chose. But for the U.S. market, the only trim available in long wheelbase with seven seats and 400 horsepower is the SE, which has a starting price of $112,500 before options and taxes.
The SUV seems to have ditched its original stock wheels, which are usually 21" for the SE. Now it wears black, multi-spoke, 24-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. Among other features, it features the Privacy Glass and the Shadow Exterior Pack that blacks-out chrome accents.
It’s unclear what other cars Carlos Estevez has in his garage, but this Range Rover will surely turn heads when he pulls up at the Los Angeles Angels games.
He contacted Champion Motoring, which is a dealership that provides exotic and foreign cars to celebrities, high-profile names, and other affluent connoisseurs, based in San Diego, California. And Estevez went for a Range Rover LWB.
The dealership had posted the two-tone Range Rover for sale a few weeks ago, on December 14, but it found a home with the MLB pitcher on Friday, December 30, as per Champion Motoring’s edited caption. Immediately, Estevez hopped into the comment section with a series of emojis that showed his excitement over the purchase.
The SUV comes with a red-and-black color combo, which the dealership says is “factory paint,” and a black cabin with black leather upholstery.
Land Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1969 and since then, the model has gone through five generations. The latest arrived in 2021 and it’s offered in two body styles, the standard and a long wheelbase, with the latter offering a five- and a seven-seat configuration. The Range Rover is available in several trims, including the SE, SV, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.
The long wheelbase version with seven seats, which is what Carlos Estevez bought, comes with two engine options, a 3.0-liter inline-six MHEV with 395 horsepower or a 4.4-liter V8 with 523 horsepower.
According to Champion Motoring’s description, the athlete went for the 400-horsepower version, which is the P400 mild-hybrid version. It has a 3.0-liter Ingenium inline-six turbo engine on gasoline under the hood, sending 395 horsepower (400 ps) and a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. These figures help the SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 150 mph (242 kph).
The dealership didn’t mention which trim Estevez chose. But for the U.S. market, the only trim available in long wheelbase with seven seats and 400 horsepower is the SE, which has a starting price of $112,500 before options and taxes.
The SUV seems to have ditched its original stock wheels, which are usually 21" for the SE. Now it wears black, multi-spoke, 24-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. Among other features, it features the Privacy Glass and the Shadow Exterior Pack that blacks-out chrome accents.
It’s unclear what other cars Carlos Estevez has in his garage, but this Range Rover will surely turn heads when he pulls up at the Los Angeles Angels games.