Devin Haney’s Lamborghini Urus Gets a Makeover to Fit His Other Black Cars

This fall, undisputed boxing champion Devin Haney splashed on a new vehicle, a Lamborghini Urus. But the SUV was unlike the rest of its collection, that usually comes in black. Well, not anymore, thanks to its new makeover.
The Lamborghini Urus was one of Devin Haney's most recent purchases. He got it in late October and, while it did fit well with the rest of his fleet performance-wise, when it comes to its exterior, not so much. Because the exotic high-performance SUV came with a white paint job, paired up with a vibrant yellow interior, compared to his black cars.
Since he got it, he has been constantly making changes to it, so he didn’t seem to have had much time to enjoy it.
A few weeks after getting it, the lightweight champion took the Urus to an auto shop from Las Vegas, Nevada, called Elite Audio Customs Collisions, for some upgrades. Which included a custom sub enclosure with the same white and yellow color scheme, now displaying his name. And since he was already there, he also decided to take it one step further and added a custom LED under-glow kit to make sure his Lambo Urus turns heads.
But the super-SUV was nowhere near done. Because it looks like Haney decided that he does want it to match the rest of his fleet. So, he took it to the custom shop Luxury Motoring for a new makeover. The official Instagram account for the auto shop has been hinting at the project for the past few weeks, before showing off the result. The Urus received a "full color change," covering the white exterior with a "custom-made matte black" wrap with subtle yellow accents.
The interior doesn’t seem to have changed, except for a DHP (Devin Haney Promotions) custom mat with the same black-yellow color combo.
The vehicle was already a "one-of-one" ride when he purchased it from San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring. It doesn't look like it received any power boost, meaning the super-SUV, powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, still has 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque steered to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Introduced in 2018, the Urus sits among the fastest SUVs out there. It takes just 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
And now, with the new makeover, the Lamborghini Urus will be able to continue the same dark trend as the rest of Devin Haney's cars. Besides this high-performance SUV, the athlete also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Can-Am, and a Range Rover, all in different shades of black, either glossy or matte.
