Felicity Jones Explores What "Power" Is With the Aston Martin DBX707

Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Jones is joining forces with Aston Martin for a campaign to celebrate the carmaker's most powerful SUV yet – the DBX707.
Felicity Jones is now part of Aston Martin's "most significant product marketing campaign of 2022." The purpose is to celebrate and show off the new SUV, the DBX707.
And what other way to promote a British product but with a British versatile actress such as Felicity Jones? She has starred in films of different genres, including dramas like Northanger Abbey (2007) and Cheri (2009), superhero films likeThe Amazing Spider-Man 2, or fantasy such as A Monster Calls (2016) or Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). But it was her role in the biographical film about Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything (2014), that scored her several nominations, including one for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
The actress might not be a car person, but she now stars in an “emotive” campaign for Aston Martin. And her elegance seems to work very well for the ad. Because the main star of the campaign isn’t Jones, though, but the sports car manufacturer’s powerful SUV, the DBX707.
"Power. What is it? A power lunch with the people in power, feeling all powerful sipping on Perignon and admiring your Picassos?" Jones wonders as she walks on a deserted road. We hear the sound of the V8 in the background as we get glimpses of the fast SUV. "Do I want the power to start something, the power to change, the power to be?"
Although she appears behind the wheel in the promotional pictures shared by the manufacturer (you can check them out in our gallery), Felicity doesn’t drive the SUV in the video.
Unveiled early this summer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the DBX707 is dubbed as the "world's fastest and most powerful ultra-luxury SUV." It comes with a twin-turbo AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine, which puts out 707 ps, as the name indicates, or 697 horsepower, and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
If you press the gas pedal to the floor, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, on its way 193 mph (311 kph).
Renato Bisignani, Global Head of Marketing & Communications at Aston Martin said that “this captivating short film is an example of Aston Martin’s drive to inject emotion and intensity to our product marketing.” He adds that, “Eight months on from its breath-taking reveal, DBX707 continues to impress drivers with its thrilling performance, supercar driving dynamics and unmistakable style. Through this content, we have sought to bring those attributes to life in a creative way, pairing a powerful script with an elegant performer who delivers a strong, intense performance. Filmed and produced in the UK, the campaign reflects our passion for partnering with leading British talent to bring Aston Martin’s brand and our unique combination of ultra-luxury and high-performance to life.”
