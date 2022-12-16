Aston Martin Is Eager to Impress Fernando Alonso, First Team to Announce Car Launch Date

Aston Martin is eager to start the new season with Fernando Alonso, so they got to work and became the first team to announce the launch date for their new 2023 car.
It hasn't even been a month since the 2022 Formula 1 season ended, but fans already miss it. And it looks like the sentiment is reciprocated because teams want to get back on the track, too.
The cars for the next season have been in development for months, and teams are getting anxious to announce and test them. And Aston Martin F1 has, too, been working hard on its 2023 F1 car.
But there is something else about the 2023 Formula 1 season that gets Aston Martin excited: two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso will make his debut with the team, racing alongside Lance Stroll.
Which is why Aston Martin became the first team to on hop social media on Friday, December 16, to announce the launch date of their 2023 car, which will be called AMR23: Monday, February 13th, 7 pm GTM. Next to the date, they added, "It's coming together."
The car launch will be held at the team's Silverstone base. This season, Aston Martin finished seventh in the Constructors' Championship, just like last year. But with the former Alpine F1 Spaniard Fernando Alonso joining the team, Aston Martin is hoping they might score more points in the upcoming season.
Alonso replaces German driver Sebastian Vettel, who recently retired. Vettel had spent two seasons with the team after leaving Scuderia Ferrari.
Fernando Alonso got a taste of the 2022 Aston Martin car at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in November, doing 97 laps. “It was good! It was a very nice experience. I feel honored to drive for such an iconic brand," the 41-year old said after the test. And we can't wait to see how he feels about the AMR23.
It's coming together. ?#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23. pic.twitter.com/b9TG93Kiwa— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 16, 2022