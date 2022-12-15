Mick Schumacher 'Haas' Secured a Reserve Seat for 2023 With Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

More on this:

1 Haas F1 Team Told Mick Schumacher to Stop Doing Donuts After His Last Race in Abu Dhabi

2 Mick Schumacher Drives the 2003 F1 Title-Winning Car, It Goes Under the Hammer Next Month

3 Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Wants His Team to Race Against a Rival Like Porsche

4 Mick Schumacher Has Yet to Secure a Seat for the 2023 Formula 1 Season

5 Mick Schumacher Believes His Battles with Hamilton in Austria Will Help Him Against Rivals