Mick Schumacher 'Haas' Secured a Reserve Seat for 2023 With Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Having been sacked by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, Mick Schumacher has managed to secure a seat for the 2023 season in Formula 1 by singing with Mercedes-AMG Petronas.
Well, ‘seat’ may be too big a word, because the son of the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher will be a reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, ready to replace Lewis Hamilton or George Russell if needed.
The announcement was made by Mercedes, stating that the 23-year-old will be directly involved in the development of the W14 racer too, with constant work in the simulator. At the same time, he will be at the track for every race, and will also carry out his marketing duties across the year.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” said Mick Schumacher. “I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.”
“Mick is a talented young driver, and we’re delighted to have him join the Team,” commented Team Principal Toto Wolff. “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach, and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in F1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”
Prior to racing for Haas, Mick Schumacher was the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Champion, securing nine podium finishes, including five gold medals, out of the 11 races. He was also the FIA Formula 2 Champion in 2020. In F1, his career-best result was a sixth place at this year’s Austrian Grand Prix.
The announcement was made by Mercedes, stating that the 23-year-old will be directly involved in the development of the W14 racer too, with constant work in the simulator. At the same time, he will be at the track for every race, and will also carry out his marketing duties across the year.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” said Mick Schumacher. “I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.”
“Mick is a talented young driver, and we’re delighted to have him join the Team,” commented Team Principal Toto Wolff. “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach, and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in F1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”
Prior to racing for Haas, Mick Schumacher was the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Champion, securing nine podium finishes, including five gold medals, out of the 11 races. He was also the FIA Formula 2 Champion in 2020. In F1, his career-best result was a sixth place at this year’s Austrian Grand Prix.