Mick Schumacher Believes His Battles with Hamilton in Austria Will Help Him Against Rivals

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher is on a bit of a roll. He finished eighth at Silverstone two weeks ago, and this past weekend in Austria he crossed the line P6. The young German fought hard against Lewis Hamilton in Saturday’s 24-lap sprint race and then again during Sunday’s Grand Prix.
While Hamilton ultimately won that battle, Schumacher had himself a very clean race, finishing two places ahead of his teammate, Kevin Magnussen.
When asked what he learned from his fights with Hamilton, Schumacher replied: “The main thing that I learned is everybody is human, and everybody makes mistakes. Everybody is under pressure [and] sometimes it gets to a point where they do make mistakes.”
“So, that’s important for me to know that, and not be afraid of fighting anybody out there,” he said, as quoted by Motorsport.
Schumacher’s performance was even more impressive seen as how Haas has yet to bring any major upgrade package this year – one is due to arrive in time for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of this month.
“We’ve shown the potential that the cars have, and also we’ve shown the potential the drivers have,” added the German.
“We know what we need for our car to be quick. We had a strong car at the beginning of the year, obviously some people brought updates. We maybe lost our way in terms of setup a bit, but then it came back to a very good setup, and other people maybe struggled with their package.”
Hauling a total of 14 points this past weekend was Haas' best result since the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix. The American outfit now sits in seventh place in the 2022 Constructor Standings, with a total of 34 points (7 points clear of AlphaTauri). Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher are 11th and 15th, respectively, in the Driver Standings.
