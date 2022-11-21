Haas F1 Team Told Mick Schumacher to Stop Doing Donuts After His Last Race in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was Mick Schumacher’s last race in Formula 1 and his last race with Haas F1 Team. After the Grand Prix was over, the team told Mick Schumacher to stop doing donuts, leaving fans saddened.
A few days before the last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Haas F1 Team announced they won’t be going forward with Mick Schumacher in 2023. Instead, the team announced they will bring Nico Hulkenberg back on the grid full-time, and he will team up with Kevin Magnussen.
Mick finished his last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in P16, one place ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen.
The 23-year-old German driver was trying to go out in style, doing donuts to the crowd’s delight. However, a radio message from Haas came, and they told him to stop. "I'm sorry Mick, can you stop doing donuts, seriously. I'm sorry, but we just can't," he was instructed.
What was even sadder for the German driver’s fans was his response, “It’s alright, Ayao. Love you too.”
The only drivers who were supposed to do donuts at Yas Marina were the top three, plus Sebastian Vettel, who also raced his final race. But it’s not uncommon for other drivers to ignore the rule, which must be why Mick did it.
Fans online were sad about the gesture, although the team did ask quite nicely. But they drew a parallel between him and Daniel Ricciardo, who also did donuts to celebrate his last race until the foreseeable future, as he’s parting ways with McLaren. Instead of a message to stop, the F1 team congratulated him on his hard work these past two seasons and uploaded the video online on Twitter.
On social media, Mick Schumacher showed his appreciation to the American F1 team, though. “The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years. I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life.”
He also thanked his family, friends, and supporters, adding: “I don’t know yet what next year will bring but I know I’ll work harder than ever to come back stronger and be the best version of myself.” And we can’t wait to see it!
Mick finished his last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in P16, one place ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen.
The 23-year-old German driver was trying to go out in style, doing donuts to the crowd’s delight. However, a radio message from Haas came, and they told him to stop. "I'm sorry Mick, can you stop doing donuts, seriously. I'm sorry, but we just can't," he was instructed.
What was even sadder for the German driver’s fans was his response, “It’s alright, Ayao. Love you too.”
The only drivers who were supposed to do donuts at Yas Marina were the top three, plus Sebastian Vettel, who also raced his final race. But it’s not uncommon for other drivers to ignore the rule, which must be why Mick did it.
Fans online were sad about the gesture, although the team did ask quite nicely. But they drew a parallel between him and Daniel Ricciardo, who also did donuts to celebrate his last race until the foreseeable future, as he’s parting ways with McLaren. Instead of a message to stop, the F1 team congratulated him on his hard work these past two seasons and uploaded the video online on Twitter.
On social media, Mick Schumacher showed his appreciation to the American F1 team, though. “The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years. I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life.”
He also thanked his family, friends, and supporters, adding: “I don’t know yet what next year will bring but I know I’ll work harder than ever to come back stronger and be the best version of myself.” And we can’t wait to see it!
I don’t know who needs to see this but Mick’s radio message after doing donuts in #AbuDhabiGP is literally the saddest thing ever. #F1 pic.twitter.com/gg79hJi7Z8— Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) November 20, 2022
Signing off in style. ???????? @DanielRicciardo #AbuDhabiGP ????????pic.twitter.com/AY3AW628rs— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 20, 2022