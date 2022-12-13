Domino Effect: Fred Vasseur, Andreas Seidl, and Andrea Stella Move to Different F1 Teams

There have been many changes in management for Formula 1 today. And appointing Fred Vasseur as Team Principal for Scuderia Ferrari had a domino effect on other F1 teams.
A few weeks ago, Mattia Binotto, who had been with Scuderia Ferrari for 28 years, announced he was resigning as Team Principal. He had gotten the role in 2019 when he replaced Maurizio Arrivabene.
Ferrari announced that they would appoint a new Team Principal soon, with the process "expected to be finalized in the new year." Luckily, it didn't take that long, and, on December 13, the Maranello brand announced Frederic Vasseur got the job.
But now that Vasseur, who had been at the helm of Team Alfa Romeo F1 for the past six seasons, left the team, it meant there was a new spot available. And shortly after, McLaren's Team Principal Andreas Seidl announced he will become the CEO of the Sauber Group, which will become Audi's factory team in 2026.
Seidl previously worked as Head of Trackside Operations for several years with Alfa Romeo F1 before joining McLaren in 2019. “It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organization I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years,” said Seidl.
Naturally, that meant his position was available. But McLaren F1 didn't fret and shortly promoted Andrea Stella to the role of Team Principal. Stella has been with McLaren since 2015 and he had several titles, including Head of Race Operations, Performance Director, and Racing Director.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in an official statement: “I’m delighted that Andrea Stella will step into the Team Principal role and lead our F1 technical and operational program. Andrea is a highly talented, experienced, and respected member of our team with a strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1.”
Stella himself said that he feels "privileged" to take on the role in the next stage and that he is "grateful to Zak and the Shareholders for their trust in me and to all my colleagues and those who have supported me throughout my F1 career."
In the midst of it all, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team couldn’t miss all the excitement, so they joined with a non-announcement. They added a picture of CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff, writing, “We’ve got nothing to announce, so here’s a photo of the Boss.”
Ferrari announced that they would appoint a new Team Principal soon, with the process "expected to be finalized in the new year." Luckily, it didn't take that long, and, on December 13, the Maranello brand announced Frederic Vasseur got the job.
But now that Vasseur, who had been at the helm of Team Alfa Romeo F1 for the past six seasons, left the team, it meant there was a new spot available. And shortly after, McLaren's Team Principal Andreas Seidl announced he will become the CEO of the Sauber Group, which will become Audi's factory team in 2026.
Seidl previously worked as Head of Trackside Operations for several years with Alfa Romeo F1 before joining McLaren in 2019. “It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organization I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years,” said Seidl.
Naturally, that meant his position was available. But McLaren F1 didn't fret and shortly promoted Andrea Stella to the role of Team Principal. Stella has been with McLaren since 2015 and he had several titles, including Head of Race Operations, Performance Director, and Racing Director.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in an official statement: “I’m delighted that Andrea Stella will step into the Team Principal role and lead our F1 technical and operational program. Andrea is a highly talented, experienced, and respected member of our team with a strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1.”
Stella himself said that he feels "privileged" to take on the role in the next stage and that he is "grateful to Zak and the Shareholders for their trust in me and to all my colleagues and those who have supported me throughout my F1 career."
In the midst of it all, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team couldn’t miss all the excitement, so they joined with a non-announcement. They added a picture of CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff, writing, “We’ve got nothing to announce, so here’s a photo of the Boss.”
BREAKING: Andreas Seidl leaves McLaren to join Sauber Group as CEO#F1 pic.twitter.com/VRHW4NNPsh— Formula 1 (@F1) December 13, 2022
BREAKING: McLaren promote Andrea Stella to Team Principal role#F1 pic.twitter.com/TNGld4oV3c— Formula 1 (@F1) December 13, 2022
BREAKING: We’ve got nothing to announce, so here’s a photo of the Boss. ???? pic.twitter.com/HIfAUatjz2— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 13, 2022