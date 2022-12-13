Lewis Hamilton Made His Brother's Dream Come True, Lets Him Test Out the F1 Simulator

Lewis Hamilton’s brother, Nicholas, who is also a racing driver, got to see his dream come true as he became the first disabled person to drive in the F1 simulator.
Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton let Nicholas try out the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance before the 2022 Formula 1 season started. And now, after it ended, Nicholas got the chance to try out the sim.
Lewis Hamilton shared some heartwarming photos of him and his family after helping Nicholas drive the Mercedes-AMG Petronas simulator. Regularly used by drivers and other members of the team, the advanced machine offers a hyper-realistic experience of what it is like to drive an F1 car.
In the caption, Hamilton revealed that he and his brothers asked the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team earlier this year to try and “make this day happen.” And they were successful.
The F1 driver explained that “time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother.” Nicholas, who is also a British racing driver, currently competing in the British Touring Car, suffers from cerebral palsy.
Lewis continued, “It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel, and pedals to make this possible.” But the entire effort was worth it because Lewis shared that Nicholas “spent the whole day in it and is the first disabled person to ever do so.”
Nicholas also became the first disabled person to score points in the British Touring Car Championship in 2020, where he races with a specially modified car, with a custom seat and a hand clutch on the steering wheel, which helps him minimize the use of his legs.
Lewis continued to praise him, adding that “he’s always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honor. The smile you see here never left his face. Can’t wait to share more of this special day.”
He ended the message with thanks to his team “for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother’s dream come true.” And it sounds like the best Christmas present.
