Lewis Hamilton Lets His Brother Sit in the New 2022 Formula 1 Car

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has recently unveiled the 2022 car, dubbed the F1 W13 E Performance. Lewis Hamilton tested it at Silverstone and will now take it to Barcelona for pre-season testing. He seems ready to have fun in it starting this upcoming March. But before that happens, he let his brother, Nicholas, sit in it.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas was among the latest teams to unveil the new season's car, the F1 W13. Technical Director Mike Elliot said the new model is 98% new and – as most fans were hoping to see – the Silver Arrows are back, as Mercedes ditched the black livery of the past two years. And it will be the car Lewis Hamilton and his new teammate, George Russell, will use this season to try and score another championship.
Of course, the seven-time champion got a chance to take the W13 out for a spin, fighting Storm Eunice last week. But despite the terrible weather, the car seemed to handle well, as you’d expect from a team chasing the World Championship title. But Hamilton and Russell weren’t the only ones who got to sit in the new Formula 1 car. Because Lewis treated his brother, Nicholas, to the experience.
He shared the footage on social media, posting a picture of Nicholas inside the car, both with huge smiles on their faces. Lewis praised his brother for being there for him, and always believing in him, and the least he could do was give him a shot to sit in the racing car.
Nicholas also re-shared the photo on his social media, gushing over his brother. “WHAT A FEELING - sitting in the new F1 W13,” Nicholas started. He said he “wanted to ensure I was there, supporting my bro for his first ever laps in his new car,” and that he didn’t expect anything else. However, Lewis being Lewis, “he totally surprised me with the chance to sit in it. An unbelievable experience & one I will never forget.”
Just last season, Lewis also allowed his personal trainer and friend, Angela Cullen, to sit in his Mercedes-AMG W12, and she absolutely loved the experience, just like Nicholas.
Of course, the seven-time champion got a chance to take the W13 out for a spin, fighting Storm Eunice last week. But despite the terrible weather, the car seemed to handle well, as you’d expect from a team chasing the World Championship title. But Hamilton and Russell weren’t the only ones who got to sit in the new Formula 1 car. Because Lewis treated his brother, Nicholas, to the experience.
He shared the footage on social media, posting a picture of Nicholas inside the car, both with huge smiles on their faces. Lewis praised his brother for being there for him, and always believing in him, and the least he could do was give him a shot to sit in the racing car.
Nicholas also re-shared the photo on his social media, gushing over his brother. “WHAT A FEELING - sitting in the new F1 W13,” Nicholas started. He said he “wanted to ensure I was there, supporting my bro for his first ever laps in his new car,” and that he didn’t expect anything else. However, Lewis being Lewis, “he totally surprised me with the chance to sit in it. An unbelievable experience & one I will never forget.”
Just last season, Lewis also allowed his personal trainer and friend, Angela Cullen, to sit in his Mercedes-AMG W12, and she absolutely loved the experience, just like Nicholas.