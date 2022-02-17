Big Moments for Mercedes F1: George Russell’s Seat Fit, Lewis Hamilton to Return

The new Formula One season is close, and all teams are getting ready for it. Be it the car reveal or the new driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas has a big season ahead. As they confirmed Lewis Hamilton’s return for the upcoming season, George Russell just had his first W13 seat fitting.
The uncertainty surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s future Formula 1 has been making headlines for months. But as the season start is getting closer, Lewis made his return to social media and seemed as happy as he can be, giving a glimpse of what he’s been doing while he was off the grid.
On February 16, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas official Twitter account all but confirmed Hamilton’s return for another season, sharing a black and white picture of the British driver with the Union Jack behind him, with the caption “Year 16.” The 2022 season will mark Hamilton’s 16th season in Formula One racing, making his debut back in 2007 when he then drove for McLaren.
This year, Hamilton will have a new teammate, fellow British driver George Russell, who has just celebrated his birthday. The less-than-a-minute video starts with the 24-year-old sharing that it's a big day for him and that he's trying his W13 car for the first time. "Fingers crossed I fit," he says before heading for the car. This comes one day after Russell’s helmet reveal.
The video shows him giving some indications while he is in the car. Lewis Hamilton makes a surprise appearance and fist bumps with George Russell. George will be replacing Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, who drove alongside Hamilton from 2017 to 2021. In the 2022 season, Bottas will be racing for Alfa Romeo.
The account shared that they've "checked" the seat fit for Russell, and next stop is launch day. The Formula One team will be revealing its 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance on February 18, 2022.
On February 16, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas official Twitter account all but confirmed Hamilton’s return for another season, sharing a black and white picture of the British driver with the Union Jack behind him, with the caption “Year 16.” The 2022 season will mark Hamilton’s 16th season in Formula One racing, making his debut back in 2007 when he then drove for McLaren.
This year, Hamilton will have a new teammate, fellow British driver George Russell, who has just celebrated his birthday. The less-than-a-minute video starts with the 24-year-old sharing that it's a big day for him and that he's trying his W13 car for the first time. "Fingers crossed I fit," he says before heading for the car. This comes one day after Russell’s helmet reveal.
The video shows him giving some indications while he is in the car. Lewis Hamilton makes a surprise appearance and fist bumps with George Russell. George will be replacing Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, who drove alongside Hamilton from 2017 to 2021. In the 2022 season, Bottas will be racing for Alfa Romeo.
The account shared that they've "checked" the seat fit for Russell, and next stop is launch day. The Formula One team will be revealing its 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance on February 18, 2022.
George's W13 seat fit = ? Next stop... Launch day! ???? pic.twitter.com/RlkX2GuGRq— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2022
Year 16. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cxNLGs6Ruo— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2022