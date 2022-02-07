autoevolution
Lewis Hamilton Returns From Long Social Media Break Without Explanation

7 Feb 2022, 09:32 UTC
Lewis Hamilton is back from his social media break. His last post before his return was a day before the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, and we all know how that concluded. Hamilton went on to do the mandatory post-race interview back on December 12, but that was it. From that moment on, Lewis has not spoken to the media (on any story that we know of) or posted anything on social media.
Motorsport enthusiasts have also noted that Lewis Hamilton has skipped the FIA prize-giving ceremony in December 2021, along with his team principal. At the time, the latter explained that their absence was a protest on the decisions that led to the last race's finale.

Eight weeks and a day after his last post, Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media with a photo, an extremely brief statement, and a change of profile picture. The photo that Lewis posted on his verified Instagram account is of him standing on the edge of a cliff in what appears to be the Grand Canyon.

The photo of Lewis wearing casual clothing is captioned as follows: "I've been gone. Now I'm back." As we noted in the previous paragraph, it is not a lot to go by. It does not explain his social media break, what he felt about missing out on a championship title in the last lap of the last race, or anything else.

Keen fans of Lewis Hamilton have also noticed him posting a video of himself jogging on the streets of London. Lewis had previously posted a photo of the sunset in Manhattan before returning to the United Kingdom. Interestingly, Lewis sold off his property in New York last year, but that does not stop the best-paid driver from visiting NYC.

It is worth pointing out that Lewis Hamilton has also changed his profile picture on Instagram. The British driver no longer has a photo of himself as a baby, which he still sports on Facebook. Instead, there is an image of him wearing sunglasses and a baggy winter jacket on a red background.

If we did not know what Lewis does for a living and had only seen this image of him, one might think that he is about to drop the hottest mixtape of the year. Who knows, maybe Lewis locked himself in a studio and did record something, or he went ahead and designed his first line of fashion.

Mercedes-AMG is set to reveal its 2022 Formula 1 racing car on February 18, 2022. Lewis Hamilton is expected to be there.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows Lewis Hamilton on the track in 2021.

