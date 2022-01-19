This Is How Much the Top F1 Drivers Earn in 2022, Lewis Hamilton Leads the Pack

There’s no denying, people are obsessed with celebrities and want to know everything there is to know about them. What they wear is obvious, but what they eat, where they spent their vacation, who they meet, are all becoming a matter of public interest. The most interesting part is by far how much they earn though, and Formula One drivers have a lot to be envied for.
Sport is no longer just sport, it’s a multi-million dollar business driven by sponsors and public interest. This also drives athletes’ salaries up, many of them earning obscene amounts of money. As obscene as they seem, people still want to know the exact number of zeroes on their paycheck. This is most obvious in Formula One, as nobody posts their earnings online for all to marvel at. Now, thanks to research done by Racing News 365, we know how much money every driver competing in the 2022 F1 season is making.
It’s interesting to note that all F1 drivers make at least $1 million, with one exception: the young Yuki Tsunoda has a $750,000 contract with AlphaTauri. This is in stark contrast with his fellow Pierre Gasly, who makes $5 million running for the same team. I’m sure Tsunoda is pissed seeing this chart, but he still has plenty of opportunities to climb up the F1 ladder.
The leader of the pack is, unsurprisingly, Lewis Hamilton, with a $40 million salary. This excludes performance bonuses and income from personal sponsors, since they are a lot harder to estimate. The seven-time F1 champion has Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) as distant followers, with $25 million and $20 million, respectively. While Hamilton and Verstappen are tied in their contracts until 2023, Alonso will have to find himself a new team or a contract renewal after this season concludes.
With many drivers keeping their teams for this season, the salary chart is mostly unchanged. One of the bigger moves is Valtteri Bottas’s switch from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo. He is earning the same money as last year, though - $10 million. George Russell stepped up to replace him at Mercedes, but the German team cut the spending to $4 million. Win-win?
If you’re curious how much the other drivers in Formula One earn this season head to Racing News 365 and give it a spin. Don’t expect to feel better after you do that, though.
