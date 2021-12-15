Prince Charles Comforts Sir Lewis Hamilton After Title Loss Heartbreak

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was officially knighted by the Prince of Wales just days after he lost his eighth title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton attended the Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle along with his mother, who has been an enthusiastic supporter throughout his career.
Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed his eighth world title on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, along with the chance to write history by breaking Michael Schumacher’s seven-title record. The title went to young Max Verstappen in controversial and dramatic circumstances, following a crash late in the race. The safety car that entered the track wiped out the advantage Hamilton had gained over Verstappen throughout the race.
On Wednesday, Hamilton was comforted at Windsor Castle by the Prince of Wales, who officially awarded him the knighthood he earned a year ago. Hamilton attended the Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle along with his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, who has supported him throughout his career. Hamilton was all smiles during the ceremony, but he declined to speak to the reporters afterward.
Sir Lewis Hamilton made the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher’s seventh Formula 1 World Championship title. The Brit is the fourth Formula 1 driver to be knighted, following Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jack Brabham. It is also the first driver to be awarded knighthood while still competing.
Hamilton’s knighthood was long overdue, according to his supporters, because he no longer has the British residence. The distinction was only possible after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, admittedly under pressure, moved Hamilton to the Diplomatic and Overseas list, which meant he could be granted the title even though he’s no longer a UK resident.
Even as he was granted knighthood, the official Investiture ceremony was delayed because of the international health crisi situation. It went almost a full year before Prince Charles could officially award him the title at Windsor Castle.
