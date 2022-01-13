FIA Will Analyze All Decisions It Made in the Last Formula 1 Race of 2021

A day and a month after the last Formula 1 race of the season, the FIA has confirmed rumors that announced a “detailed analysis” of the events in Abu Dhabi. Yes, you read that right, it has been a month since the event, but the assessment is far from over.
Instead, the sport's governing body, the FIA, has announced it has begun looking into the details of the title-deciding Grand Prix. The FIA has also promised to announce “final decisions” on the outcomes in March 2022.
For those of you who may not be aware of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar, the first race of the season is set to take place in Bahrain, on March 18-20, 2022. The second race is also scheduled in March, on 25-27, to be specific, and it will be held in Saudi Arabia. This season will have 23 races, including the inaugural Miami GP, and will be the busiest season of the sport.
As you may be aware, the FIA has changed its president after the 2021 Prize Giving Ceremony last year, so it is understandable why Jean Todt did not start this additional inquiry at the time. With the new FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, work has begun on that delicate matter.
The FIA President launched a consultation with all Formula 1 teams on various issues, as the organization noted, and the discussion includes the controversial decisions of the last race of the season, F1 informs.
On January 19, 2022, the Sporting Advisory Committee will have the use of the Safety Car on its agenda. All F1 drivers will be involved in a shared discussion on the matter, so that the sports' governing body will ensure that all competitors understand and agree with the rules.
The next step after that will be presenting the outcome of the analysis to the FIA's F1 Commission in February, but that will not be public. Instead, the World Motor Sport Council, scheduled in Bahrain on March 18, 2022, will be the place when the final decisions and conclusions will be presented.
