Uncertainty Over Hamilton's F1 Future Even As FIA Intensifies Race Outcome Probe

After losing the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton has only appeared once in public and recently on social media for a team promo. While it got fans excited about his comeback, there are a lot of question marks over his return in the wake of the new Formula 1 season.
Last month, Zak Brown, McLaren’s chief executive, cast doubt on Hamilton’s return to Formula 1. He said the Mercedes top driver may not have decided about his return but is taking time to come to a final decision.
FIA faced criticism over last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale that saw Verstappen dramatically emerge victorious after taking the lead from Hamilton on the final lap. Mercedes-AMG Petronas protested the decision but faced rejection by race director Michael Masi and the stewards.
The seven-times Formula 1 champion was not pleased by the outcome under the controversial circumstances and left the arena angry, The Guardian reported.
New FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met Mercedes-AMG team principal Toto Wolff over Michael Masi’s controversial conduct at the season finale last month. The outcome of their meeting was not made public.
The successful driver has been quiet ever since he congratulated Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the finale at Yas Marina Circuit, casting his supporters with fears of retirement. He has not been in public and has cut down on his active use of social media.
Formula 1 insiders, while unsure of his return, remain optimistic, but as McLaren chief executive put it, the final decision will come from Hamilton.
It is still unclear what the future holds for race director Michael Masi. His decision around the rules to end the championship with a racing lap gave an upper hand to Max Verstappen, dramatically taking the title from Hamilton.
According to The Guardian, FIA’s is working on regaining trust in the sport, with the heart of the investigation examining whether officials followed the rules, leading to disputed decisions at Yas Marina.
