Mercedes Announce 2022 F1 Car Launch Date As They Brace for New Hamilton and Russell Era

Mercedes-AMG Petronas announced it will unveil itsnew Formula 1 car on February 18. The automaker hopes Lewis Hamilton will race in 2022, after a controversial end of last season from Abu Dhabi. Mercedes-AMG says both Hamilton and George Russell will attend the virtual event at Silverstone.
The outfit is the latest F1 team to announce its Formular1 reveal date for its 2022 car. The German giant won last year’s constructor’s world championship, and announced on social media that it will reveal the W13 on February 18.
The unveiling date comes a day after its rival Ferrari plans to launch its car, and also comes shortly before the first pre-season F1 test that kicks off in Barcelona on February 23rd.
Mercedes is looking to continue its 8-year streak as the Constructors’ Champion. However, a major overhaul to this season’s aerodynamic regulations could affect the German automaker’s status as one of two F1 teams to beat.
Both Hamilton and Russell will conduct virtual media interviews before the new F1 cars go through a shakedown program at the circuit. It will also be the first official day as teammates for Lewis and George. Hamilton still hasn’t spoken publicly after the controversial season-ending race at the Abu Dhabi GP that saw Max Verstappen dramatically win the title with an overtake at the final lap.
The Mercedes team is yet to confirm if Hamilton will continue racing in Formula 1 this year, despite having a contract in place.
According to team boss Toto Wolff, the seven-time world champion is still “disillusioned” by F1 after the controversial race. In case Hamilton continues, he will have Russell as a teammate forthe first time.
After three seasons, Russell steps up from Williams and is one of F1’s best new talents, having won championship titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2 before the elevation to F1. Mercedes are the fourth team to confirm to their 2022 launch.
The unveiling date comes a day after its rival Ferrari plans to launch its car, and also comes shortly before the first pre-season F1 test that kicks off in Barcelona on February 23rd.
Mercedes is looking to continue its 8-year streak as the Constructors’ Champion. However, a major overhaul to this season’s aerodynamic regulations could affect the German automaker’s status as one of two F1 teams to beat.
Both Hamilton and Russell will conduct virtual media interviews before the new F1 cars go through a shakedown program at the circuit. It will also be the first official day as teammates for Lewis and George. Hamilton still hasn’t spoken publicly after the controversial season-ending race at the Abu Dhabi GP that saw Max Verstappen dramatically win the title with an overtake at the final lap.
The Mercedes team is yet to confirm if Hamilton will continue racing in Formula 1 this year, despite having a contract in place.
According to team boss Toto Wolff, the seven-time world champion is still “disillusioned” by F1 after the controversial race. In case Hamilton continues, he will have Russell as a teammate forthe first time.
After three seasons, Russell steps up from Williams and is one of F1’s best new talents, having won championship titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2 before the elevation to F1. Mercedes are the fourth team to confirm to their 2022 launch.