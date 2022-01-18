Mercedes Announce 2022 F1 Car Launch Date As They Brace for New Hamilton and Russell Era

More on this:

1 Mercedes F1’s George Russell Thinks Five Teams Could Be Title Contenders in 2022

2 Lewis' Brother Comments on Sibling's Silence, Maybe We Shouldn't Worry

3 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Says Max Verstappen Made Him a Better Driver in 2021

4 Mercedes W13 Fires Up Its Engine, First 2022 Formula 1 Car To Do So

5 Ferrari F1 Team Boss Says 2022 Car Features “A Lot of Innovation,” Especially ICE-Wise