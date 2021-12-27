Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Says Max Verstappen Made Him a Better Driver in 2021

We can debate all day long whether Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner made the right choice to bring in Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen’s wingman. The truth is, Perez proved himself more than useful this past season, especially in the last race at Yas Marina.
Perez managed to hold up Lewis Hamilton in a crucial part of the race, allowing Verstappen to close the gap to his championship rival. Afterwards, Max used the term “legend” to describe his teammate in a radio message to the pit wall. On that day, Perez produced some of the most masterful defensive maneuvers we’ve ever seen in Formula 1.
Speaking to Autosport about his experience at Red Bull this season, the Mexican driver admitted it’s been “very intense,” and that a lot of work had been done behind the scenes, with a lot of pressure hanging over everyone’s head.
“When you are at Red Bull Racing the pressure is on and everyone is watching you, what you do and you guys are obviously a lot harder to a Red Bull driver, which is very understandable.”
“But it hasn’t been easy, but it has brought me onto another level, and having Max as a teammate it really pushes you to new levels. I’m enjoying it a lot at this point of my career, I’m very happy, and that’s the most important.”
As for what he thinks of Verstappen as a teammate and as a driver, Perez couldn't help but admit what everyone else pretty much already knew.
“He’s really good. He’s really at one with the car. He’s very good in qualifying, he’s really good at the races. He’s very complete, experienced. I mean, the season he has done I think it’s been legend, you know, it’s really impressive, and big praise to him.”
Next year, Perez expects to raise his level once again while also becoming more consistent.
