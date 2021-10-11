Lewis Hamilton’s Reserve Driver for Practice? His Assistant, Angela Cullen

Imagine being Lewis Hamilton’s assistant for years, but never getting a chance to try out his racing car. But that’s no longer valid for Angela Cullen, whose dreams finally came true. The verdict? She couldn’t see anything beyond the steering wheel.
Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist and assistant has been a presence in his life for years, and every fan has noticed her standing close to him at every Grand Prix. The racing driver praised their connection for years, crediting his peak health to her.
Prior to the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend, Lewis Hamilton let Angela Cullen jump into his F1 car and take a seat. You can imagine that getting into an F1 car is a dream for many, including those who work there. Given that the cockpit and the seat of the cars are specifically designed and customized for the drivers, Angela Cullen, with her super fit silhouette, did fit in in Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG W12.
His assistant took it to social media to express her gratitude and share her notes on the experience. Calling it “one of the coolest things I have ever done,” she stated: “So when your boss says you can sit in his car you are not going to say no…”
There was one thing she didn’t expect: she couldn’t see anything. She further explained: “it’s crazy how low down you sit almost lying backwards and I really could not see over the steering wheel , but it felt like I was in a space rocket ???? or about to be shot out of a cannon .. it’s super sleek and you can feel the power just by sitting in it ,. It’s crying out to go fast … “
She shared a video of herself in the car, talking to Hamilton, while holding onto the steering wheel. She added that she “didn’t get to drive it out of the garage … couldn’t reach the pedals !!”
In the end, Cullen concluded that it was “a crazy amazing experience,” and credited Hamilton for being “pretty good at holding my drink bottle.” The official Mercedes-AMG F1 account joined in the fun, commenting “Announce Angela” on her post as well.
When it comes to his results at the Turkish Grand Prix, it wasn't as successful as Angela's experience. Hamilton came in fifth, which was still no small feat after starting from the 11th spot after taking a 10-place penalty for fitting in a new engine to the car. This pushes him behind Max Verstappen, who is in front of Hamilton with six points. It was a successful day for Mercedes, overall, because Valtteri Bottas brought the prize home, winning his first race of the season.
I guess we’ve seen what other perks are there for working as Hamilton’s physiotherapist/ assistant, more than being around him, and witnessing every race firsthand. Where do we apply?
