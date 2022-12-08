Lewis Hamilton Gives His No. 1 Mechanic a Proper Send-Off, Now He's Going to Ferrari

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Formula 1 season’s last race, was also Lewis Hamilton’s number one mechanic, Nathan Divey’s last race with Mercedes-AMG Petronas. And Hamilton did everything he could to make it an event to remember with a hot lap.
Formula 1's official Twitter account misses all the races just like all of us, fans. So, they decided to treat us to some new footage of Lewis Hamilton giving Nathan Divey a special send-off.
Nathan Divey, who has been with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team since January 2010, enjoyed his last race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. In 2023, the mechanic, who worked as Lewis Hamilton’s first mechanic, will be moving on to Scuderia Ferrari.
To celebrate his last race with the team, Lewis Hamilton arranged a proper send-off: surprised him with a couple of hot laps at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in a Mercedes-AMG GT R with a roll cage.
In the short video, the British racing driver said, "I thought it would be kind of cool since this was your last race," to which Divey replied, "Absolutely, yes. I've watched everything from the outside."
Needless to say, Divey seemed absolutely thrilled, smiling and laughing while sitting in the passenger's seat, right next to one of the fastest men in the world "Thank you so much, that's amazing," he said after the hot lap was finished. At one point, they even passed former Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas, who was driving in an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
While it's not as fast as a Formula 1 car, the GT-R is quite powerful, thanks to its 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph).
So, Nathan Divey did get quite an experience in the GT-R, riding shotgun next to seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.
It was Lewis Hamilton's #1 mechanic's last race in Abu Dhabi— Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2022
So the @MercedesAMGF1 driver gave him a special send off@pirellisport #F1PirelliHotLaps pic.twitter.com/qMrtATgmY7