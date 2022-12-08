autoevolution
New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Undercuts Tesla Model 3 by £1,745 in the UK

Hyundai Motor UK has finally confirmed the pricing of its electric streamliner. The rear-drive Premium with the long-range battery can be yours from £46,745 on the road, whereas the all-wheel-drive Ultimate thrones over every other configuration with a starting price of £53,745.
Those prices convert into $57,110 and $65,665 at current exchange rates. The big news, however, is that Hyundai wants a piece of the Model 3. The world’s best-selling electric sedan goes for £48,490 or $59,265 in the UK. The Performance, on the other hand, is priced from £61,490 or $75,155.

Hyundai won’t have it easy, though, because the South Korean automaker simply doesn’t have the desirability on which Tesla built its brand. On the other hand, Ioniq 6 customers are presented with quite a bit of standard equipment. For starters, the Premium rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. It further includes electrically operated and folding mirrors, privacy glass, electronically controlled and heated front seats with separate lumbar support, heated rear seats, LED lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a three-year Bluelink connected services subscription.

The Ultimate builds on the Premium with a tasteful selection of goodies that include automatic door handles, eco-leather upholstery, relaxation front seats with ventilation, memory for the driver’s seat, an electric tilt-and-slide sunroof, blind spot view monitor, a head-up display, surround view monitor, remote smart parking, as well as BOSE premium audio.

Available in 11 exterior colors, of which Byte Blue Pearl is the only no-cost finish, the UK-spec Ioniq 6 can be specified with digital mirrors. The aero-sculpted cameras that feed the video to the interior via two monitors aren’t expensive at £995, but they’re exclusive to the Ultimate grade.

The maximum potential range for the rear-drive Ioniq 6 is 338 miles or 545 kilometers, while the dual-motor Ioniq 5 makes do with 322 miles or 519 miles. By comparison, the Model 3 offers 305 miles or 491 kilometers and the dual-motor Long Range offers 374 miles or 602 kilometers.

