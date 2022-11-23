Lewis Hamilton Is Glad F1 Season Has Come to an End, Promises to Make a Comeback

The 2022 Formula 1 season was anything but good for Lewis Hamilton. In fact, it has been his worst since he made his debut in 2007, with not a single win this year. But while he's glad it's over, the seven-time World Champion promises to make a comeback.
Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers stayed in Abu Dhabi for the traditional post-season test. They met again at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday for a nine-hour test that included two cars each, one for young drivers and one to test the Pirelli 2023 tires. It was also a chance for drivers to work with their new teams ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
And it was also the last chance to drive this season’s cars. Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver Lewis Hamilton surely is happy to get rid of the underperforming, unlucky Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance.
He later hopped on social media to share several pictures from this season, writing, “I’m pretty sure I speak for all of us when I say I’m glad the season has come to an end.” He added, “Won’t miss it!”
The 2022 Formula 1 season was the first one with no win since his debut back in 2007. Following the DNF in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he remains with nine podiums and is sixth in the driver's standings, six points behind Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
As usual, the British racing driver showed appreciation for his team, “Still, l want to thank my team for all the hard work this year. Through it all, we pushed on and learned so much that will get us back to the top next year.”
He finished the message on a positive note, “I have no doubt we’ll come back better. We’ll be back. I’ll be back.”
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team will continue with Hamilton and George Russell. Other teams that won’t change their lineup are Scuderia Ferrari, racing with Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo ORLEN with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, and Red Bull Racing, with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.
The rest of the teams will see some changes. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will move to McLaren, driving with Lance Stroll, leaving his place to Pierre Gasly, who will race alongside fellow French racing driver Esteban Ocon.
McLaren will debut Oscar Piastri, who will have Lando Norris as teammate, while Scuderia AlphaTauri will introduce Nyck de Vries, who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
Haas F1 Team announced they are bringing Nico Hulkenberg back on the grid, next to Kevin Magnussen, and Williams Racing will continue with Alex Albon and F2 newcomer Logan Sargeant. And we can’t wait to see what the 2023 Formula One season brings.
