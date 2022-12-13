First-Gen BMW X6 (M)Ethic Edition Makes the Stock One Look Decent

We’ve never really been fans of crossover coupes, okay, I haven’t, which is why the title almost sounded like this: ‘finally, a good-looking BMW X6’ – you can smell the irony here, can’t you?
Personal preferences aside, it’s a moneymaker for BMW, and its rivals are cash cows for their respective companies. The X6 is so popular that there are literally countless aftermarket parts available for it, from numerous tuners, though literally all of them pale in comparison to the pictured example.
By the looks of it, this image is rather old, but we only just came across it on Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, where it baffled viewers. It did the same to us, because there is too much weird stuff going on here, to the point where it can be difficult to identify each thing that has been attached to its body.
From the smiley faces and ‘stop’ decals on the tailgate, joined by a pair of eyes, to what seems to be a spring, some balls, and weird antenna-like pieces next to them, everything about it screams ‘mad scientist.’ Either that or ‘say no to drugs.’ Some security cameras sit on the roof, with cables going from them to the rear bumper, and more things glued (or perhaps double-taped) to the doors. The front fenders are fatter than usual, and it has additional mirrors attached to the stock ones.
The wheels haven’t escaped the ‘tuning’ wrath either, and neither have the tailpipes. Speaking of which, it appears to have a warning triangle strapped to the lower part of the bumper and something else that we cannot tell what it is. We would have ended it here, but since the minimum amount of words has yet to be achieved, we will tell you that this crazy X6 reminds us of the Brabus, Maybach, V12 Mercedes-Benz S-Class that we wrote about half a year ago.
