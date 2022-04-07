BMW M6 Larping as A80 Toyota Supra Is Hard to Hate

Discontinued in 2019, when BMW’s M Division replaced it with the M8, the M6 has managed to pull itself up, dust itself off, and pose as a different take on the Toyota Supra.
Mind you, it’s not the modern-day Supra, but its iconic predecessor, the A80, which still drops jaws more than two decades after Toyota pulled the plug on it; well, at least those heavily-tuned examples do.
With photo.chopshop rearranging its pixels, this BMW M6 Coupe sports new add-ons on the lower parts of the body, and they're not the only mods. It retains the original headlights, but the air ducts, in front of the rear wheels, clean profile, door handles, and even the side mirrors were digitally sourced from the fourth-gen Supra.
A hood scoop contributes to the enhanced styling, and if you look at the back, you will see the famous wing of Toyota’s sports model attached to the trunk lid. The rendering artist went the extra mile to make this CGI as realistic as possible, so the car is in right-hand drive and sports some classic-looking front seats that seem to be quite comfortable.
This take on the most famous Supra out there would give it a V8 advantage as well, because, in case you forgot, the BMW M6 was offered with a 4.4-liter eight-banger. In the range-topping Competition variant, it produced 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed auto ‘box, and rear-wheel drive. Despite the rather comfy approach, the fixed-roof, two-door model was capable of dealing with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a little under 4.0 seconds, and flat out, it did 155 mph (250 kph). The Gran Coupe was about as fast, and due to the added weight, the Convertible was a bit slower.
With photo.chopshop rearranging its pixels, this BMW M6 Coupe sports new add-ons on the lower parts of the body, and they're not the only mods. It retains the original headlights, but the air ducts, in front of the rear wheels, clean profile, door handles, and even the side mirrors were digitally sourced from the fourth-gen Supra.
A hood scoop contributes to the enhanced styling, and if you look at the back, you will see the famous wing of Toyota’s sports model attached to the trunk lid. The rendering artist went the extra mile to make this CGI as realistic as possible, so the car is in right-hand drive and sports some classic-looking front seats that seem to be quite comfortable.
This take on the most famous Supra out there would give it a V8 advantage as well, because, in case you forgot, the BMW M6 was offered with a 4.4-liter eight-banger. In the range-topping Competition variant, it produced 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed auto ‘box, and rear-wheel drive. Despite the rather comfy approach, the fixed-roof, two-door model was capable of dealing with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a little under 4.0 seconds, and flat out, it did 155 mph (250 kph). The Gran Coupe was about as fast, and due to the added weight, the Convertible was a bit slower.