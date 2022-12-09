Despite Scoring a Podium, Lando Norris Unhappy With McLaren's 2022 Performance

The 2022 Formula 1 season is one that every McLaren fan would probably like to forget. After spending three years on an upward trajectory, the team seemed to falter and their main driver is not happy about it.
Since 2019, McLaren looked like they were set to take on the big teams, constantly situating third and fourth in the constructor’s standings. Seeing that the team secured a contract with Mercedes as a power unit supplier, most fans really got their hopes up.
However, instead of making another step forward and consistently challenging for podiums and race wins, McLaren took two steps back, with their car being rather uncompetitive in the 2022 season. In the first few races, it looked like the team would find it hard to even score points, but the car improved as the season went on.
In the end, McLaren managed to salvage 5th place in the constructor’s standings, mostly thanks to the surprising pace of Lando Norris, who comprehensively outscored his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, in the subpar MCL36. Still, that seems to not be enough for their young talent. Despite being the only driver outside of those racing for either Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes to score a podium, the British driver feels that it was just a lucky outcome.
The 23-year-old stated that the car finished way ahead of where it was supposed to be and a single podium is not enough. Norris thinks that the team did not do a good enough job at developing a car for the new regulations, but trusts McLaren to make a step forward for the upcoming season.
He has been quoted by Autosport Magazine as saying, “We found it difficult. We've been quite up and down. We've had a weekend like [Abu Dhabi] where we've been quick. And then we were in Brazil, which was one of our worst weekends of the whole season. We've had one of the biggest lows, and then maybe one of the best highs of the year in the final two weekends. So [there is] a lot of understanding still for us, a lot of learning. But we need to take a step next year, we have to take a step. And I feel like everyone's putting in the effort to do so. Time will tell.”
Time will indeed show whether McLaren has what it takes to challenge for a title. However, with Norris having been previously approached by teams like Red Bull, time is in short supply for the Woking-based team.
