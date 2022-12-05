Bruno Mars Becomes Tommy Bolt in Concept Drama Go-Kart Heart, It’s Not What You Think

Bruno Mars recently took to social media to share he just went go-kart racing in Bahrain. But that wasn't all, because it opened up his appetite for both racing and acting.
Formula 1 and other motorsports seem to be bigger than ever, getting more exposure in documentaries, movies, and TV shows. So, it’s not surprising to see that celebrities are also jumping on this wagon.
Bruno Mars, who performed at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in 2018, is the latest one who caught the need-for-speed virus. But he’s not just there as a fan, but as a wannabe racer... in a fictional movie.
In early December, Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, performed at a concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And after the show was over, he had some free time and got a chance to visit Bahrain, where he tried out go-karting.
And he created a funny video for social media, which shows him as a wannabe go-kart racer in a fictional movie. The “Grenade” singer-songwriter wrote in the caption, “Go-kart racing in Bahrain got me so inspired I wrote, starred, and directed a movie. Who knew I had a knack for high-octane drama?”
The "high-octane drama" concept film is called Go-Kart Heart, and Bruno plays racer "Tommy Bolt." The background features Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which was part of the rapper’s movie 8 Mile, which contains autobiographical elements from his life. However, Bruno added some dramatic lines that fit his own situation.
In the promotional video, while getting ready for a race, Bruno hears messages like "Tommy, you promised me you'd never do this again!" and “Look at me, if you go over 35 miles an hour, you will die.” Then, you can also hear him say, “Go-kart racing is all I know. It's all I've ever known.” That was probably before he became a 15-time Grammy Awards winner.
However, despite the obvious joke, fans seemed genuinely interested in watching Go-Kart Heart. And honestly, so are we.
