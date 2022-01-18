The First Car Eminem Splashed on Was a Ford Mustang Convertible

It was the year 1999, and Eminem had just released his second album, The Slim Shady LP, which included songs like “My Name Is.” It was a breakthrough. It was also the time Dr. Dre's protege splashed on a purple Ford Mustang Convertible.
Eminem and Dr. Dre had a very strong relationship in the early 2000s. Dre was already a famous rapper and producer at the time. As they hung out, the mentor introduced the rookie to his collection of Ferraris and several other cars. In their collaboration music video for “Without Me,” we could see a yellow Lamborghini Murcielago, which was a top-of-the-line supercar at the time.
With The Slim Shady LP, Eminem debuted at number two on Billboard and was both criticized and acclaimed for his dark humor, swearing, and violence.
Although now he can pride himself on a $230 million net worth, things were different back then, and according to MoneyNation, he had a net worth of $3 million in 1999, only to rise to over $20 million in 2000.
So, unlike Dr. Dre who splashed on supercars, Eminem, on his real name Marshall Mathers, opted for a more common, but powerful ride, a fourth-generation Ford Mustang Convertible. The car was initially red, but, inspired by one of Dre's hits, he painted it purple and put on new chrome wheels.
Also in shades of purple was The Slim Shady LP cover, which shows him on a pier, staring out at the sea, with a full moon behind him, while a body shows from the trunk of a car. As expected, the car also sports a purple hue.
The convertible had a 3.8-liter V6 engine and could run from a standstill to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 8.5 seconds.
Introduced in 1964, the 'Stang became one of the most popular muscle cars in history, and no other brand but Ford would make sense for Eminem.
In 2002, Eminem put the Mustang up for auction with less than 20,000 miles on the clock. The car sold on eBay for $27,900. A brand-new Mustang Convertible with a 3.8-liter V6 came for $21,165 back in 1999. The rapper gave the proceedings to charity.
Eminem's collection has been growing ever since, and it includes several Porsche models like the 996 Turbo, Carrera GT, 911 GT3 RS 4.0, a couple of Ferraris like the 575M Maranello and 430 Scuderia, a Ford GT, an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a 2011 Audi RS Spyder and a Lamborghini Aventador, among others.
