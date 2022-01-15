1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Stored Inside for Years Flexes a Mexican Surprise Under the Hood

The very first Mustang was launched with a mix of six-cylinder units and V8s, as the lineup was offered as standard with a 170 (2.8-liter) that was discontinued for MY 1965.
On the other hand, the 1964 1/2 Mustang could also be ordered with a 260 (4.3-liter) V8 developing 165 horsepower, while the more powerful options included a 289 (4.7-liter) 4-barrel with 210 horsepower and a HiPo version of the same engine rated at over 270 horsepower.
According to the VIN, the Mustang we have here was born with the 210-horsepower unit under the hood, though right now, the original engine is no longer in charge of getting the vehicle moving.
This is because a previous owner replaced the factory 289 4-barrel with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8 taken from a Mustang assembled in Mexico during the ‘70s. This new engine starts and runs properly, eBay seller mustang29924 claims, though it’s pretty clear the car isn’t road-worthy just yet.
However, this is where it’s aiming for right now. Listed for auction online and coming with rust in the usual places, this Mustang hopes someone will notice its potential and give it a second chance to return on the road.
But without the original engine, the only way to go seems to be a restomod, so if you’re not interested in a full restoration to factory specs, this appears to be a very solid candidate for the job.
Stored inside for years, this Ford Mustang comes with new door panels and a complete interior, so in theory, bringing it back to a decent condition shouldn’t be mission impossible.
The car has apparently caught the attention of plenty of people online, as the auction has already received 20 bids in just a few hours online. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $10,000, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the highest bid can take the Mustang home.
