Family-Owned 1967 Mustang Returns with New V8, Original Engine in the Passenger Seat

There are plenty of Mustang project cars out there, but it goes without saying that few come in a condition allowing for an easy restoration.
The 1967 model that we have here is an intriguing find that seems to require only small fixes here and there to get back into a running condition.
The car spent the last 20 years or so in storage, and eBay seller guitar_johnson says the Mustang has always been in their family. It was originally purchased new by the father’s seller, though it now comes with a series of fixes that more or less reduce its original coolness.
Leaving aside the condition of the car, which anyone should be able to figure out with a few quick clicks on the photos in the gallery, one of the most important changes on this Mustang concerns the engine under the hood.
This is because in charge of moving the car right now is a rebuilt 302 (4.9-liter) V8, though this one would require some fixes as well. The good news is the original 289 (4.7-liter) unit is still in the car, but it’s currently sitting in the passenger seat, just in case the new owner wants to reinstall it under the hood.
This Mustang also comes with parts taken from other cars. For example, it sports a Ford Fairlane transmission, though, at the same time, the original 3-speed unit is also available. The owner has many more details about the fixes the car has already received or needs right now on the auction page.
Overall, this Mustang looks to be easy to fix, and given its current condition seems to be pretty solid, it’s really not a surprise that so many people are fighting to unlock the reserve. At the time of writing, the bidding is getting close to $24,000, as the auction has already received close to 40 offers since it went live one day ago.
