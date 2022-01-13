This Red Stunning Mustang Fastback Is a Dream for Restomodders and Purists As Well

Not many vehicles are so easy to recognize as the original Mustang Fastback, and this example comes from 1965, the second year of production for the car that created the pony-car segment back in the mid-'60s.
History says that when Lee Iacocca saw the Mustang Fastback prototype for the first time, he said, "We've got to do it!" It was John Oros' secret project developed together with Gale Halderman in Charlie Phaneuf's studio. The reshaped bodywork was cast in fiberglass and was painted in bright red. The car you see here sports the same Rangoon Red color, which was resprayed in 2002. Since it doesn't look like 20-year old paint, this tells us that it was well-maintained. Also, the color code matches the original specification shown by the VIN.
The same goes with the interior, which sports a Palomino luxury vinyl upholstery like it was delivered in 1965. But the new owner considered that a center console placed between the front bucket seats might be a good addition and serve as an armrest as well. You might not like the digital AM/FM radio installed on the dashboard, but we're pretty sure that the purchaser of this beautiful Fastback decides to go back to an all-original specs vehicle.
Under the hood, the car came from the factory with a 289 Windsor V8, which comes with the car as a spare part. Unfortunately, we were not told if it was the HiPo (275 hp) or the regular one, which offered 221 hp. Yet, we can see the Cobra valve covers, which might be something. The seller includes the original powerplant in the price as a spare, while under the car's hood sits a 302 (5.0-liter) V8.
Ford built more than 15,000 units of the Mustang Fastback in 1965 with the GT Equipment Group, such as this example, and it was the same year when Shelby Mustang was born, only for this kind of bodywork and with the same ventilation louvers.
The seller goes by the name Marv21 and has owned the car since 1981, so he should know all the vehicle's history. But even if it provides the original, refurbished engine, the buyer will need a correct rear axle if they want to restore it to factory specs. The car is now fitted with a limited-slip differential, while the original was a 3.00:1 standard unit.
