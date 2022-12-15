Saudi Arabia Will Host the 2024 Formula 1 Season Opener

Back in 2021, Formula 1 signed a deal with the Jeddah circuit to run Grand Prix races there for the next ten years. However, the Saudi Arabian racing track comes with a few more surprises for 2024, like being the season opener.
For the 2021 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was the penultimate race of the year, while this past season was the second one. The same will happen in 2023, but from 2024 the Jeddah Corniche circuit will host the season opener, according to a statement released by the Victorian government.
"Part of the deal will see Melbourne host the first race of the Formula 1 season for at least four years between 2023 and 2037, with Saudi Arabia to host to the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season out of respect for Ramadan."
Ramadan in 2024 begins on March 10 in Saudi Arabia and lasts until April 8, meaning the season would start most probably right at the beginning of March.
Under its previous deal, the Albert Park Circuit from Melbourne, Australia, had been declared the host to the opening race in 2024. However, Saudi Arabia officials have requested the Jeddah track to host its grand Prix before Ramadan starts.
"The Andrews Labor Government has secured Melbourne as host of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for an additional two years, with the global racing event to be held in the nation's sporting capital until at least 2037," said in the statement released on the Victorian government official website.
"The extension comes on top of the 10-year deal already secured by the Labor Government earlier this year, delivering a further boost to local businesses and jobs, bringing tens of thousands more to visitors Victoria."
Australia hosted the first race of the F1 season every year since Melbourne joined the calendar in 1996 until 2019, with the exception of 2006 and 2010."
The 2022 Australian Grand Prix was the first one since 2019 because, in 2020, the race from the Albert Park circuit was canceled because of the global Covid-19 problem. Besides, Albert Park will host from 2023 Formula 2 and Formula 3 races, which should bring more international attention over the Grand Prix weekend.
The 2023 calendar has both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in early positions to make sure that they take place before Ramadan begins, lasting from March 22 to April 21. In addition, the Bahrain International Circuit will host the pre-season testing in 2023 over three days, starting from February 23.
However, we still have more than two months until the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, but we still had a lot of changes in this 'silly season', which keeps us interested and close to the private and high-end world of F1.
