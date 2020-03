AMG

The widebody of the machine involves "floating" arches that easily set the vehicle apart from its already vicious factory base (heck, the GT R is officially nicknamed The Beast Of The Green Hell).While we're talking aero work, we also need to focus on the front splitter, whose side elements almost touch the front arches mentioned above.Given the manner in which the uber-fat lips of the supercar's custom wheels barely clear the arches, it's clear that the vehicle has been fitted with air springs and we are now looking at the "pose" setup of the new setup.As indicated in the social media post below, this pixel work comes from a label dubbed JDMCarRenders, whose efforts obviously spread past the genre indicated in its name - factor in the extrovert styling of the wheels we have here and you'll end up with an attention magnet effect for this virtual proposal.Returning to the Black Series, this could take Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 past the 700 horsepower mark thanks to serious changes. Keep in mind thatboss Tobias Moers has stated that the newcomwer would be introduced by the end of 2020, which probably involves a 2021 model year presence on the U.S. market. And here's to hoping the effects of the coronavirus pandemic don't delay this development by all that much.