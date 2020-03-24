2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Spied, Build Slot Available for EUR 45,000

Remember the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 build slot that Mansory is flipping for 3.7 million euros? Well, someone is trying to do the same thing with the Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series except that 45,000 euros represent only the cost of getting in queue, excluding the retail price of the vehicle.
Listed on Supercars for Sale, the Black Series is expected to be more limited than the GT R Pro and GT R Roadster. In other words, fewer than 750 units may be produced for the entire world. If you were wondering, the SLS AMG Black Series numbers only 150 examples of the breed.
According to the listing on Supercars for Sale, the projected output is “around 700 horsepower” for the GT R Black Series. That’s not exactly impossible given the 4.0 liters of displacement of the M178 twin-turbo V8. The engine cranks out a little less than 600 horsepower in the GT R and GT R Pro, which is more than adequate for a car of this size and weight. Speaking of which…
… a true Black Series is lighter than its AMG-only counterpart. The same should stand true with the GT R Black Series, which looks absolutely mad in the latest spy photographs available. Snapped right next to and on the Nurburgring, the camo-clad prototype has a ginormous wing, a similarly impressive aerodynamic diffuser at the rear, swollen fenders that accommodate wider wheels, and a motorsport-inspired front fascia with a vented hood for good measure.
The near-production test car further flaunts a roll cage and carbon-fiber side mirror caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-performance rubber boots, and different wheel designs for the front and rear axles. The tread and compound of the tires also serve as indicators about this bad boy’s go-faster potential.
Mercedes-Benz and the AMG division are expected to reveal the Black Series in the second half of the year, meaning that first deliveries for Europe and the U.S. will be made for the 2021 model year. Given that the Pro retails at approximately $200,000, don’t expect this fellow to come cheap.
