Mercedes-AMG One "Stirling Moss" Looks Like the Perfect Speedster

It's no secret that retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg enjoys the charms of the Ferrari Monza SP1. But what if the steering wheel ace would be able to get this sort of thrills in a machine wearing the same badge as the one that brought him an F1 Driver's Championship title? Well, the rendering sitting before us comes to answer that question.
This pixel work, which comes from Car News Network, shows the Mercedes-AMG One in speedster form - Rosberg is already among the lucky few who own the Affalterbach halo car, but none of the just 273 examples being built come in this spec.
Truth be told, the tech setup of the German velocity monster doesn't necessarily require an all-open structure that brings the engine sound closer to the driver's ears. As you know, the One plays the F1 card by mixing a 1.6-liter V6 with four electric motors to deliver well over 1,000 horsepower.
Even so, certain gear heads will tell you that the coupe-only form is not enough, especially since the three-pointed star's recent history includes the amazing Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. In fact, this pixel effort appears to borrow the rollover protection elements of the model built before Mercedes and Mclaren went their separate ways.
Speaking of Woking, the British automotive producer was quick to release a rival for the Ferrari Monza that brought the speedster genre back under the spotlights and I'm obviously referring to the Elva here - the rendering realm often enjoys the opposite of what's actually available, so here's a pixel painting portraying an Elva with a fixed roof.
A second carmaker from the UK has also announced its intentions to join this select club, with Aston Martin having only teased its V12 Speedster so far. Nevertheless, while we're talking renderings, here's one that should give us a pretty good idea on how the upcoming Gaydon open-air model will look like.
