Mercedes-AMG One "Stirling Moss" Looks Like the Perfect Speedster

View this post on Instagram

What If - Project One Stirling Moss éê%Á (re-upload) @carnewsnetwork Now it’s even closer to an actual F1 car Î# Yay or nay?  Tag friends who like AMG/F1 Swipe to see the original photo ¶

A post shared by Car News Network (@carnewsnetwork) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:42am PST