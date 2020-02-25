McLaren Elva Coupe Looks Amazing, Roof Seems Like a Match

It's no secret that the Speedster genre is on the rise, with more and more carmakers aiming for a seat at the no-windshield table. So far, we've received the Ferrari Monza, with its SP1 and SP2 derivatives and the Mclaren Elva, while Aston Martin is working to introduce the V12 Speedster. And the rendering realm, which is also enjoying more popularity with each new season, wants to have a say in this.

3 photos